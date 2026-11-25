Local bans and moratoriums are reshaping the data center debate in San Diego County — but a political science professor says local action can only go so far.

SAN DIEGO — The battle over data centers has entered a new era. Several local cities have banned the facilities, while others have passed moratoriums.

However, Cal State University San Marcos Political Science Professor Larry Gerston said a local ban can only go so far — and comes as Trump is insisting the facilities be built in America. Gerston told ABC 10News he's writing a book called Breaking Point.

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"It's about the issues that are driving concerns in America. " Gerston said. Gerston said one of the main concerns, on both sides, has to do with data centers.

"And so the question is, of course, if it's worth having it, what are the gains from having it versus the losses from having it? That's the conversation. That's the national conversation. That's the state conversation.

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That's the local conversation.

" Gerston said. That local conversation on large-scale data centers has been dominated by resistance. It's been about a month since the City of San Diego temporarily halted the development of data centers, in response to a potential project at the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command — or NAVWAR — site in the Midway District. Escondido also put a pause on their development.

Poway banned them outright. At the federal level, it's a different story.

"We're not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country. We're not going to allow that to happen," Trump said in a press conference last Friday after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Gerston said,"In other words, that leads to a bit of a controversy given resistance that we have — and therein lies the problem.

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" Part of the problem is a loophole, per se, in the system. Local bans have little to no influence on federal land.

For example, since the NAVWAR site is owned by the U.S. Navy, a city ban alone wouldn't stop a data center from being built there. Gerston said public opinion could provide the real power.

"I think you can expect to see Congress act on that. You can expect to see it go all the way to the President's desk, and at that point, as they say, where the rubber meets the road, we'll have to see just what the President says.

" Gerston said. Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.