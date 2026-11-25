San Diego Chess & Social reaches 800 active members, becoming the third-largest adult chess club in the US, with events at six county locations driven by community connection.

San Diego Chess & Social has rapidly expanded to approximately 800 active adult members, establishing itself as the third-largest chess club in the United States. The organization, co-founded by Mark Laturno, originated from informal weekly gatherings with a friend and has since evolved into a structured community hub. Recent events at North Park Beer Co on November 10, 2026, showcased the club's vibrant atmosphere where board games and social interaction take center stage.

Origins and Rapid Growth Metrics

Mark Laturno started playing board games weekly with a friend, initially using bars as casual venues for connection. Other patrons frequently approached these sessions to join in, sparking the idea for a dedicated club. The group has since grown from zero members to a significant national ranking. Laturno confirmed that the club is now the third-largest in the country by active adult membership. This growth reflects a strong desire for face-to-face social interaction in an increasingly digital world.

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Community Connection and Social Dynamics

Members emphasize that board games are the most accessible tool for meeting new people and building connections. Paul Van Straatum, a member who attends regularly, appreciates the familiarity of the environment. He noted that the club feels like a community where everyone knows your name. Van Straatum enjoys seeing the same faces and running into people he knows while playing various games. This consistency fosters a sense of belonging that extends beyond the game table itself.

Jake Mestre, a teacher and chess partner of Van Straatum, values the historical depth of chess. He recognizes the game's evolution through various iterations but finds the current experience awesome. Mestre and his partner use the club to maintain their friendship while engaging with a broader social circle. Their participation highlights how the club serves as a bridge for long-standing friendships alongside new acquaintances.

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Diverse Membership and Skill Levels

The club attracts individuals from various backgrounds and skill levels, ranging from complete beginners to grandmasters. Mark Laturno revealed that one of the 140 grandmasters living in the United States regularly attends their sessions. This presence elevates the competitive aspect for advanced players while maintaining an inclusive environment for novices. Gillmore, a new member, moved to San Diego with her boyfriend a few weeks ago. She joined to find opponents at her level, noting that she loves playing chess and enjoys the challenge.

Newcomers like Varoun Jasti utilize the club to make friends after relocating to the area. Jasti arrived a month ago and immediately sought out social activities to integrate into the community. He specifically attends to play Settlers of Catan, his favorite board game. Jasti noted that the game fills up quickly due to high demand. He prepares by leaving his home early to secure a spot, indicating the popularity of non-chess activities within the club.

Operational Structure and Future Expansion

To ensure smooth operations, hosts are present at every event to facilitate gameplay and manage the venue. The club offers more than just chess, hosting a variety of board games that cater to different interests. Membership fees vary, with specific discounts available for active military personnel and students. Educational classes are also offered, providing learning opportunities for those looking to improve their skills.

The success of the North Park Beer Co location has paved the way for expansion across San Diego County. The club now operates six total venues in different parts of the county. These locations provide multiple options for members to participate in game nights without traveling far. All venues maintain the social atmosphere that defines the San Diego Chess & Social experience. The expansion ensures that more residents can access the club's community benefits as demand continues to grow.