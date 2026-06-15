San Diego California Temple opens doors to public for first time since dedication

For the first time since its dedication 33 years ago, the Temple in La Jolla is opening its doors to the public following extensive renovations.

SAN DIEGO — For the first time since its dedication 33 years ago, the San Diego California Temple in La Jolla is opening its doors to the public following extensive renovations.

The temple, operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, closed in July 2023 for renovation work. Cameras were not permitted inside during a tour, but the church shared photos of the completed interior work. For members of the faith, the temple is a sacred place to focus on their beliefs, where special services such as baptisms and sealings — wedding ceremonies — are held.

Elizabeth Ingersoll, a community member, spoke about the significance of sharing the space with the public.

"Because it's such a sacred space, but it is not a secret space, and we want everyone to see it and know this is a really beautiful but very basic space. What's special in there is the spirit and the ways that we can show our devotion to God," Ingersoll said. Former San Diego Charger Eric Weddle also attended the event and reflected on what the temple means to him personally.

"For me, it really comes down to eternal perspective and why we are here and our purpose to serve and to be kind and to be better. And I think back to 2005, my wife and I got sealed for time and all eternity in this temple, so it's very dear to our hearts and as members, we look to the temple for guidance," Weddle said. The open house runs from June 18 to July 11, excluding Sundays.

Admission is free, but reservations are requested. San Diego California Temple Public Open House – Church of Jesus Christ This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.





10News / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mormon Temple San Diego San Diego Mormon Temples Church Of Jesus Christ

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Warning about wildfire risk across San Diego County ahead of July fireworksNorth County Fire Protection District reminds people there are no cities, or unincorporated areas in the county where consumer fireworks are allowed.

Read more »

Restored Black Family Statue Unveiled in San Diego's Mountain View NeighborhoodA restored version of The Black Family statue was unveiled in San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood, ending a roughly 40-year absence and helping kick off Juneteenth celebrations in the community.

Read more »

San Diego County boosts budget proposal to $9.16 billionSan Diego County has revised its annual budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, now at $9.16 billion from $9.15 billion, with the Board of Supervisors scheduled to consider the spending plan on June 25.

Read more »

San Diego ER nurse survives helicopter crash during the Baja 500Katie Lowe survived a helicopter crash during the popular off-roading race in Mexico called the Baja 500.

Read more »