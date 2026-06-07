San Diego businesses gear up for World Cup friendly matches at Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego businesses are seeing a surge in customers as two World Cup soccer friendly matches bring international fans to Snapdragon Stadium.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is hosting two international soccer friendly matches at Snapdragon Stadium this weekend, giving local businesses a major economic boost as fans from around the world descend on the city ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

McGregors Bar and Grill is among the businesses capitalizing on the excitement, offering watch parties and preparing for larger-than-usual crowds drawn by some of international soccer's biggest names. Managing Partner Ian Linekin said the energy around the matches has been building steadily.

"We started early. We had a great crowd for the pregame for the Australia-Switzerland game. It's been good," Linekin said. To meet the surge in demand, Linekin and his staff have been stocking up on supplies.

"We just order more food, we order more beer, we order more, more vodka and bourbon," Linekin said. The crowds are not limited to local fans. Linekin said international supporters have been making McGregors a destination as well.

"It was somebody in Australia... put together a flyer, found our logo, and planned a pregame party for this morning here," Linekin said. With the two friendly matches at Snapdragon Stadium serving as a preview of World Cup excitement, Linekin said he expects the atmosphere inside the bar to match the energy on the pitch.

"There's gonna be, there's gonna be chanting, there's gonna be towels waved overhead, and yeah, it's, it's gonna be, be something to see," Linekin said. Beyond the food and drinks, McGregors has built its reputation on the overall experience it provides guests — something Linekin said has kept customers coming back for decades.

"That's why we've been here for 30 years. We take care of people and we provide a fun, clean, safe place to come and enjoy yourself," Linekin said. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.





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