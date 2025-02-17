San Diego Braces for Continued Dry Spell as Storm Stays North

San Diego is enduring its driest rainy season in over 170 years, facing a significant precipitation deficit. Forecasters predict minimal to no rain from an approaching Pacific storm, extending the dry conditions through the weekend.

A Pacific storm swirling off the coast of Canada is predicted to remain far to the north, ensuring dry conditions in San Diego at least until Sunday. The city is currently experiencing its driest rainy season since 1850-51. The National Weather Service reports that only 1.27 inches of precipitation has fallen at San Diego International Airport since the rainy season commenced on October 1st. This figure is a significant 4.84 inches below the average for this period.

The only comparable period of dryness was observed in 2005-06. Forecasters anticipate that the marine layer will intensify on Monday as a Catalina eddy rotates counter-clockwise along the San Diego County coastline. However, this meteorological phenomenon is not expected to generate substantial rainfall, and mostly dry conditions are anticipated throughout the county until Sunday. February typically marks the wettest month of the year in San Diego, with an average rainfall of about 2.2 inches. Thus far, the city has received only 0.92 inches, a figure that is projected to remain relatively unchanged by the month's end. The situation in 2022 stood in stark contrast to the current dry spell. San Diego recorded 8.81 inches of rain from October 1st to February 16th





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

San Diego Weather Drought California Rainfall

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego Clippers serve meals to families at San Diego's Ronald McDonald houseIn a heartwarming gesture of community support, the San Diego Clippers turned Sunday evening into a memorable night for families

Read more »

San Diego Firefighters Contain Brush Fire Near UC San DiegoFirefighters successfully contained a brush fire that broke out near UC San Diego in La Jolla on January 23. The blaze, named the “Gilman fire”, prompted evacuations but was quickly brought under control.

Read more »

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Vintage Train & San Diego State CollegeThursday, Feb. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app + Encore Sunday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. on KPBS and Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. We join Ken aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County.

Read more »

San Diego Braces for Rainy Storm, Residents Prepare for Potential FloodingSan Diego is gearing up for a rainy storm that is expected to bring significant rainfall over the next few days. While the storm is not anticipated to be as severe as last year's historic floods, city officials are taking proactive measures to mitigate risks. Residents are also being advised on steps they can take to prepare for potential flooding.

Read more »

Bryce Miller: Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano braces for the physicality coming his way with San Diego FCStyle, success lead to Mexican star drawing plenty of contact and fouls

Read more »

Wild Winds and Wildfires: San Diego Braces Through a Day of DisruptionsHigh winds fueled a brush fire near UCSD and the ongoing Border 2 fire on Otay Mountain, impacting events and prompting evacuations. Lifeguards and surfers rescued over 20 people after a boat capsized in Ocean Beach.

Read more »