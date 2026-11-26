San Diego County boaters and coastal residents were urged to prepare Wednesday for flooding from king tides that could be the highest in nearly two decades.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County boaters and coastal residents were urged to prepare Wednesday for flooding from king tides that could be the highest in nearly two decades.

The U.S. Coast Guard's San Diego sector said tides were expected to reach 8 to 8.2 feet through Thanksgiving. The tides, along with a Kelvin wave driven by El Niño conditions, could cause coastal flooding, city officials said.

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"The combination of very high tides and increasing surf will likely lead to at least widespread moderate-level coastal flooding issues across all coasts," according to the National Weather Service. "There is potential for significant coastal flooding impacts if a larger swell overlaps with the timing of the extreme tides. " A coastal flood warning is in effect through 1 p.m. Friday. A high- surf advisory will take effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday and remain in effect until 4 a.m. Friday.