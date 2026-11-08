San Diego Board Considers EPA Superfund Designation For Tijuana River Pollution

San Diego County supervisors plan to petition the EPA to designate the Tijuana River Valley as a Superfund site due to severe sewage and hydrogen sulfide contamination.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors is preparing to formally petition the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to designate the Tijuana River Valley as a Superfund site. This critical administrative move aims to address the severe environmental contamination plaguing the region, which has caused significant damage to local plant life and wildlife populations within the Tijuana River National Estuarine Reserve.

Regulatory Steps For Pollution Cleanup

The proposed Superfund designation would trigger a federal cleanup process for the toxic substances polluting the waterway. This action represents a major escalation in the fight against the sewage crisis that has affected the border area for decades. The designation serves as a legal mechanism to hold polluters accountable and to secure funding for extensive remediation efforts required to restore ecological health.

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County officials argue that the current pollution levels constitute an emergency requiring federal intervention beyond state or local capabilities. By seeking this status, the board hopes to accelerate the removal of hazardous materials and prevent further degradation of the estuary. The move underscores the severity of the environmental health crisis identified by local residents and scientific observers.

Scientific Evidence And Health Risks

A comprehensive analysis conducted by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry provided the scientific backbone for this push. This federal public health agency, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, evaluated hydrogen sulfide levels in the outdoor air surrounding the valley. The investigation utilized data collected by scientists at UC San Diego to measure the extent of the contamination.

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The report concluded that pollution from the Tijuana River releases toxic hydrogen sulfide gas into the atmosphere. This specific chemical hazard poses a direct and negative impact on public health in the surrounding communities. The findings provide concrete evidence of the dangers posed by the ongoing sewage overflow and waste accumulation in the river.

Indigenous Voices And Cultural Storytelling

Simultaneously, the cultural and historical dimensions of the crisis are being highlighted through the arts. The play Shuuluk Wechuwvi, created by sisters Mabelle and Zulema Reynoso, addresses the environmental problems and potential solutions in the Tijuana River Valley. The production tells the story of a teen gamer who reconnects with his Kumeyaay heritage to understand the region's ecological struggles.

Mabelle Reynoso wrote the play while Zulema Reynoso handled production art and an accompanying comic book. The project was originally produced by their collective and premiered in 2025. This artistic effort serves as a love letter to the land and the people who refuse to let its history be forgotten amidst the modern pollution crisis.

Community Impact And Future Plans

Pilialoha Kilohana Estall, from a nonprofit focused on arts and environmental stewardship, helped bring this project to life. The production is part of the Kumeyaay Native Arts Pathway Program to revitalize the Tijuana River Valley and is sponsored by the Prebys Foundation. Executive director of the Eyaay Ahuun Foundation and executive producer at Native Theater Co, Estall emphasized the goal of uplifting the next generation of Indigenous creatives.

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The 45-minute play features a nine-person cast and crew, including members of the San Pasqual Band of Kumeyaay. Contreras, a public artist and sculptor, noted the difficulty in finding student actors led to the creation of Native Theater Co. The team is now preparing for a full production, with plans to showcase the comic book and play at next year's IndigiCon and at Casa Familiar in January 2027. This cultural engagement runs parallel to the regulatory battles, ensuring that the human and spiritual cost of the pollution remains visible to policymakers and the public.