San Diego State defeats Boise State 22-20 on a last-second field goal by Cooper DiLeva to secure a Pac-12 championship rematch on December 4.

San Diego State Aztecs defeated the Boise State Broncos 22-20 on November 21, 2026, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. The victory was secured by a 42-yard field goal from kicker Cooper DiLeva as the clock expired. This dramatic walk-off win eliminates the Broncos from College Football Playoff contention. It also sets up a decisive rematch for the Pac-12 Conference title on December 4. The result ends the Broncos' hopes for a tenth consecutive win.

The Aztecs pulled off the stunning upset through a combination of offensive heroics and defensive stops. San Diego State rebounded from a difficult early season to win three straight games. This performance showcased the resilience required to defeat the highly rated Broncos. The victory ensures the Aztecs remain bowl-bound for the December postseason. It marks a significant turning point in their six-win season.

Also read No. 17 Boise State vs. San Diego State live updates, score, highlights and analysis

Cooper DiLeva delivered the decisive moment after overcoming an earlier struggle. He had previously missed a 49-yard attempt in the first quarter. DiLeva rebounded to make successful kicks from 51 and 29 yards during the game. He was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award just four days prior to the contest. His ability to settle down under pressure proved critical for the team.

DiLeva credited his success to meticulous preparation and offensive support. He stated that he and his coach discussed positioning before the final attempt. He noted that he had hit 60-yarders in pregame warmups to build confidence. The offense facilitated the necessary field position for the decisive kick. DiLeva expressed relief at redeeming his earlier error and praised the units for their performance.

San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Stone Saunders played a pivotal role in sustaining the winning drive. Saunders, a transfer from the University of Kentucky, showed significant maturity. He recovered from a collarbone injury sustained in the season opener against Portland State. He replaced starter Jayden Denegal and has developed into a calm leader for the Aztecs.

Advertisement

During the final drive, Saunders executed a critical fourth-and-two conversion from midfield. As he was being tackled, he shovel-passed to running back Javion Chop Kinnard. Kinnard gained four yards to keep the drive alive in a crucial moment. Head coach Sean Lewis described the play as a microcosm of the team's resilience.

Saunders later connected with tight end Jackson Ford on a 24-yard completion. This pass set up DiLeva for the range needed for the game-winning kick. The quarterback also scored an 11-yard rushing touchdown keeper in the third quarter. That score tied the game at 7-7 and helped stabilize the Aztecs during a tight contest.

Head coach Sean Lewis praised Saunders competitive maturity and ability to perform under pressure. Lewis highlighted Saunders ice in the veins demeanor and his capacity to evaluate each play objectively. The quarterback's performance included evaluating risk and capitalizing on small margins. His leadership has been instrumental in the team turning their season around.

Boise State Broncos, entering the game with a 9-2 record, lost their bid for a 10th straight win. Broncos coach Spencer Danielson made controversial decisions that contributed to their downfall. With 1:31 remaining, the Broncos turned the ball over on downs in a situation where they could have won or tied the game. The decision effectively ended their playoff hopes.

The loss also highlights the defensive brilliance of the San Diego State Aztecs. Boise State came in as the Pac-12's top scoring offense and third overall. Running back Dylan Riley was averaging 129.1 yards per game. Quarterback Maddux Madsen had been intercepted only once prior to this matchup.

Advertisement

San Diego State defensive backs Mike Lindsay and Isaiah Green intercepted Madsen in the red zone. These interceptions occurred on consecutive possessions in the first half. The Aztecs held running back Dylan Riley to just 69 yards on the day. The defense disrupted the Broncos biggest weapons and generated key turnovers.

Coach Sean Lewis emphasized the collective effort of his defensive unit. He noted that players were playing connected and rallying to get multiple hats on ball carriers. The defense responded well to explosive plays by generating turnovers. This response was crucial in keeping the game within reach until the final drive.

The San Diego State Aztecs will return to Albertsons Stadium on December 4, 2026. They will face the Boise State Broncos again in this conference championship rematch. The winner of this game will be crowned the Pac-12 Conference champion. The victory ensures the Aztecs have secured a bowl game berth for December.

Before the title game, the Aztecs will play their flex game at last-place Washington State. That non-conference matchup is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on the upcoming Saturday. The Aztecs have won three consecutive games and four of their last five contests. This run marks a significant improvement from their early-season struggles.

The Broncos will now have to process a heartbreaking loss in the final seconds. They entered the game as heavy favorites to extend their winning streak. The Aztecs capitalized on every opportunity to steal the victory against the odds. The story of the game will be remembered for the resilience shown by San Diego State.

This upset demonstrates how the Broncos can be beaten with disciplined execution. From quarterback heroics to defensive stops, the Aztecs showed what it takes. The team continues to fight and find a way to win close games. Their path forward includes a conference showdown and a bowl opportunity.