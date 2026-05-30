San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh shares stories of food, identity and immigration in ‘Safar’

In her second book, 'Safar,” Ghosh traces four waves of South Asian immigration and the food traditions that traveled with them to the United States.

Local author Madhushree Ghosh has released her second book. It explores Punjabi history and food traditions that made their way to the United States. KPBS arts reporter Audy McAfee speaks with Ghosh about the stories and history behind the book.

Ghosh said she came to the U.S. 30 years ago. She said homesickness from New Delhi inspired her to write about food.

“More than the smell, it's a noise. And there's chaos there,” Ghosh said.

“It's a vibe, which is why I think this represents home to me. ” Growing up, her father taught her how to knock on fruit to choose the ripest one. Her mother made masala chai and sweets every day at 4 p.m. Ghosh said many of her stories led back to those memories.

“It always had to do with my childhood. It had to do with how I was growing up or the horrendously awful food that I used to make when I came here for grad school, because I didn't know how to cook," she said.

"And then going back home and asking my mother how to h operate a pressure cooker so I could make some dal. ”As she pursued her education in America, Ghosh said she learned more about different aspects of her culture and the struggles tied to immigration in her community.

“The book came about because I started asking myself, like, what do these waves mean? ," she said.

"And these waves have to do with the laws that this country changed whenever they wanted to. It's happening now.

“Gosh said she also wants people to think more deeply about where their food comes from and the journey it took to reach the dinner table. “It's easy to laugh at a child when the child says a chicken breast comes from the grocery store. But you have to ask yourself, why does the child think that? ” she said.

“It’s because you don't know where it came from or you never taught this child that. Respect the farmer who grew it, respect the earth that sustained it. ” Through her writing and conversations with others over the years, Ghosh created a supper club called Khabaar Co. Over dinner, guests talk with changemakers, such as food activists, chefs and writers. She said sharing a meal can open people to new perspectives.

“How do you talk about food enough for somebody to be interested in a culture that they have absolutely no clue and, in fact, they had no interest in before this. ”Punjabi dishes prepared by Madhushree Ghosh on May 26, 2026. Food serves as a lens for exploring history, culture and immigration in her new book,"Safar.

" Ghosh found that food can create conversations around difficult histories, such as colonization, but it can also uplift communities. “So it's very important for me to tell that story, but when you talk about food, you're also talking about comfort, you're talking about longing and you're talking about belonging,” she said.

There is an abundance of recipes scattered throughout the book, teaching readers how to cook things like Desi tacos, various curries and rotis, all of which connect back to the waves of South Asian immigration Ghosh said whether readers take away history or recipes from the book, she wants them to connect with her and with the people around them.

“I hope people go back and look at ‘Safar’ and find my journey to be similar to theirs, the questions that they've had about their identity similar to mine. ”Audy McAfee is an arts and culture reporter at KPBS and a 2025 California Local News fellow. She covers topics ranging from the history of drag to incarcerated peoples rights. Do you love books?

We love books! One Book, One San Diego encourages everyone in the San Diego and Imperial counties and Northern Baja region to read and discuss the same book as one big book club. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it. Public Safety





KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eid al-Adha Celebrations in the Bay Area are Subdued Following San Diego ShootingThousands gathered for Eid al-Adha prayers in the Bay Area on Wednesday, but celebrations were subdued in Dublin as community members focused on prayer following a recent fatal shooting at the San Diego Islamic Center.

Read more »

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Chunky Sanchez's LegacyStream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV. When Chunky Sanchez passed away, he left a legacy in the Barrio that will last for ages. We remember Chunky and his music. Plus, discover what was found underground as contractors began to dig the foundation for a Downtown parking structure.

Read more »

SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: San Diego's Asian-American History, 1880s-1900sStream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV. We follow the migration of Asian Americans to the San Diego region, and the impact they had in forming the city. Join us for detailed accounts on how San Diego's Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Filipino immigrants moved to the region.

Read more »

San Diego County wine industry wages remain steady as industry faces rising costsThe San Diego County Vintners Association releases the State of San Diego Wine Industry 2026 report.

Read more »