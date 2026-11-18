People Assisting The Homeless (PATH) will expand its rapid and mobile response teams.

PATH San Diego enhanced outreach specialist Jessie Angeles, right, checked on Martin Pascua in City Heights in 2021. The City of San Diego awarded a $21 million, four-year contract Tuesday to the nonprofit People Assisting The Homeless to expand its rapid and mobile response teams for homeless people.

The team’s purpose was to take on smaller caseloads, but spend more hours with homeless people who had complicated situations. Tuesday’s expansion of PATH’s other teams aims to absorb some of what was lost, according to the organization’s proposal to the city.

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“Due to the sunsetting of the highly successful multi-disciplinary outreach program that provided intensive case management for the most vulnerable and highest utilizers of emergency medical services, we know that these individuals will need to be supported by CSOP,” read the proposal. The multimillion-dollar contract will add a licensed social worker as a program manager, expand PATH’s rapid team by four employees and will allow both the rapid and mobile teams to cover “the entirety of downtown,” said PATH spokesperson Tyler Renner.

Angie Striepling, senior director of Programs for PATH San Diego, said their teams are often the first step for homeless people entering into the region’s Coordinated Entry System . The system is designed to place people into an appropriate program or service — often a fragmented multi-step process for those trying to come off the streets. The city also plans to contract with Healthcare in Action, a nonprofit that provides mobile healthcare to homeless people.

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That contract has yet to be approved by the City Council, according to city spokesperson Matt Hoffman.

“The additional outreach through Healthcare In Action and a continued downtown-specific outreach team will help us more comprehensively address the needs of those we connect with,” Striepling said in a statement. “Together, we’ll continue meeting people where they are while offering additional levels of support to address the complex needs of unsheltered San Diegans. ” San Diego’s contract with PATH expects its rapid team to serve 1,000 different people and its mobile team to help 500.

Both teams will operate independently, according to the city’s staff report. The rapid team works from 7 a.m. to dusk, seven days a week, while the mobile team works five days a week, typically during business hours, Renner said. The rapid team responds to the city’s service requests and community referrals, with an emphasis on “timely engagement.

” The mobile team focuses more on long-term help for unsheltered people “who require a higher level of ongoing support to address barriers to housing. ” Their staff has geographic beats and aims to offer housing planning, document assistance, healthcare coordination, behavior health system navigation and finding shelter. San Diego’s CSOP served 5,615 people during the fiscal year that ended in June, with 666 — about 12% — of them being placed into permanent housing, according to the city.

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The initial term of the city’s contract with PATH lasts until June but comes with four, one-year options. The majority of the program’s cost will come from the city’s general fund via Transient Occupancy Tax revenue.