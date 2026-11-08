San Diego Apartment Pizza Business Faces 3500 Person Waitlist

AJ Miller bakes 15 New Haven style pizzas weekly from his Ocean Beach apartment. A waitlist of 3,500 people competes for the viral pies that sell out in seconds.

Residents in San Diego are facing intense competition for a unique culinary product that lacks a commercial storefront or professional kitchen infrastructure. AJ Miller, a Connecticut transplant residing in an Ocean Beach apartment, produces only 15 pizzas every week. Despite this extremely limited output, more than 3,500 individuals are currently on a waiting list to purchase his creation. The demand is so high that these items typically sell out in under 30 seconds once available.

The Origin Of AJ Miller's Home Business

AJ Miller relocated to San Diego from Connecticut in 2020. He immediately noticed a gap in the local food scene, as he could not find the specific East Coast pizza profile he missed from his hometown. To solve this personal craving, he dedicated himself to learning the craft of making dough from scratch. He began documenting his cooking experiments on social media platforms, which eventually attracted a significant online following.

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After losing his job in marketing during the previous summer, Miller decided to formalize his kitchen hobby into a small-scale business. He named the venture to reflect his preference for New Haven style apizza. This style is traditionally cooked in coal-fired ovens and is recognized for its paper-thin crust. It shares many similarities with New York style pizza but offers a distinct texture and flavor profile that has become a viral sensation among millennials and Gen Z food enthusiasts.

Crafting The 15 Weekly Pizza Orders

Miller operates out of a standard residential oven, which he sets to its maximum temperature of 550 degrees Fahrenheit. To compensate for the lack of commercial equipment, he bakes the 15-inch pizzas directly on a heavy steel plate. This method helps transfer intense heat to the dough to mimic the results of a professional deck oven. He then finishes each pie under the broiler to create the signature blistered edges characteristic of authentic apizza.

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The dough preparation process requires significant patience and precision. Miller utilizes a three-day cold fermentation method with sourdough starter to develop the complex flavors of the crust. He sources all toppings from local suppliers in the San Diego area to ensure freshness. Once the baking and finishing processes are complete, customers must wait until the following Friday to pick up their orders at his apartment.

Market Impact And Future Business Plans

The economics of this micro-business are quite tight. Each pizza is priced between $25 and $30. Miller has stated that while he is generating a profit, the revenue from 15 units per week is not sufficient to support his full-time livelihood. He has mentioned that if he decides to scale up operations, he will do so very gradually to maintain quality control.

His long-term goal includes potentially cooking in a professional kitchen or opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant. For now, however, he continues to operate from his home in Ocean Beach. The venture has generated substantial praise on social media, with one customer noting that finding his pizza literally changed their life. The combination of scarcity, high quality, and the unique story of an apartment-based business has created a unique phenomenon in the San Diego dining landscape.