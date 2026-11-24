San Diego and more than a dozen other local governments and housing authorities filed a federal lawsuit Monday to block a Trump administration rule that would bar 'mixed-status' families -- in which some members are undocumented and/or ineligible for federal rental assistance -- from living in public housing or receiving housing assistance.

The state of California, which is among the entities behind Monday's lawsuit filed in Massachusetts federal court, said the new directive risks displacing members of these low-income households -- the majority of whom are U.S. citizens -- from their homes.

San Diego and more than a dozen other local governments and housing authorities filed a federal lawsuit Monday to block a Trump administration rule that would bar"mixed-status" families -- in which some members are undocumented and/or ineligible for federal rental assistance -- from living in public housing or receiving housing assistance. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development finalized its Verification of Eligible Status rule, which goes into effect on Dec. 14 and is expected to affect more than 7,000 mixed-status households in California and at least 15,500 nationwide.

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The state of California, which is among the entities behind Monday's lawsuit filed in Massachusetts federal court, said the new directive risks displacing members of these low-income households -- the majority of whom are U.S. citizens -- from their homes.

"With families already struggling to afford basic necessities, the last thing our economy needs is a rule that would exacerbate the already existing housing crisis, and force citizens and noncitizens alike out of their homes and communities," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said. "This new Trump administration rule would put tens of thousands of Californians at risk of eviction and saddle states with the financial burdens associated with the forced displacement of entire families, including those with U.S. citizen children.

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With today's lawsuit, we are fighting to block these unlawful changes in court and once again standing up for all who rely on federal assistance to ensure they are not stripped of their homes. Families should not have to choose between remaining together and keeping a roof over their heads.

" The lawsuit alleges the rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs how federal administrative agencies may enact regulations such as the new rule. "The Final Rule is callous, ill-conceived, and illegal," the complaint states. "It radically departs from statutory authority, congressional intent, and prior regulations, all of which permit mixed status families to remain in federally subsidized housing and access prorated assistance.

It is also arbitrary and capricious and not the product of reasoned decision making, and failed to comply with required procedures.

"Along with terminating aid, the lawsuit alleges the rule"imposes new onerous and error-prone verification requirements on all recipients of federal housing assistance, including eligible noncitizen tenants 62 years or older who are, by statute, not required to undergo these verification requirements. " San Diego City Attorney Heather Ferbert said,"No family should have to choose between staying together and keeping a roof over their heads.

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Our region is already facing a housing affordability crisis, and this rule would push San Diego families, including children who are U.S. citizens, toward homelessness and drive up the cost of local services that taxpayers fund. Congress has protected these families for decades, and HUD cannot rewrite the law on its own. San Diego is proud to stand with cities, counties, and housing authorities across the country to stop it. "