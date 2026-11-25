San Diego International Airport experienced heavy traveler crowds on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Passengers navigated busy terminals ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. See details on the peak travel surge at Terminal 2.

Massive crowds of travelers surged through the San Diego International Airport on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, creating a bustling atmosphere ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Photographs captured by Luke Johnson for The San Diego Union-Tribune show the sheer volume of people moving through the facility during this peak travel period.

Terminal 2 Crowd Surge Analysis

The Sidewalk in front of Terminal 2 was packed with individuals waiting for transportation or making their way into the terminal building on that specific Tuesday. These visuals highlight the intense pressure on the airport infrastructure as thousands of passengers attempted to begin or conclude their holiday journeys simultaneously. The density of the crowd suggests a significant return to high-volume air travel for the region.

Also read Most city of San Diego, County offices closed Thursday, Friday for Thanksgiving

Baggage and Boarding Operations

Inside the terminal, passengers were seen navigating the baggage claim area with their luggage, while others waited patiently at their designated gates. Airport staff were actively moving luggage on the tarmac outside of Terminal 2 to support the high volume of departing flights. These operations are critical for managing the flow of goods and people during the busiest days of the year for the aviation sector.

Impact of Holiday Travel Surge

The scene at Terminal 2 on November 24, 2026, reflects the broader national trend of increased domestic air travel during the Thanksgiving week. Families and business travelers alike are converging on San Diego and departing from it, leading to longer lines and crowded concourses. The visibility of such large groups indicates that the holiday season is officially in full swing for California residents.

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Visual Documentation of Peak Traffic

Photographer Luke Johnson documented these scenes to provide a visual record of the holiday rush at one of Southern California's busiest airports. The images serve as a testament to the resilience of the travel network and the determination of passengers to reach their destinations despite the heavy congestion. These reports help future travelers anticipate the levels of activity they might face during similar timeframes.

Looking Ahead for Post-Holiday Travel

With the Thanksgiving holiday underway, the focus now shifts to the return journey which typically sees similar levels of congestion in the following days. Travelers are advised to monitor flight statuses and allow extra time for security and boarding processes. The events of Tuesday, November 24, 2026, set a clear precedent for the volume of traffic expected at San Diego International Airport throughout the remainder of the holiday season.