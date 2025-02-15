San Diego Aerospace Engineer Honored for STEM Advocacy

Jasmine LeFlore, a Black woman in aerospace engineering, is being recognized by New Village Arts for her work in STEM education and advocacy. Her story highlights the importance of representation and inclusion in the tech field.

Jasmine LeFlore, a 32-year-old aerospace engineer and advocate for diversity in STEM , is one of 25 women in science being honored by New Village Arts in San Diego as part of their “Illuminating Women in Science” initiative. This recognition coincides with their production of “The Half-Life of Marie Curie,” a play exploring the friendship between Marie Curie and fellow scientist Hertha Ayrton.

LeFlore, who earned a master’s degree in interdisciplinary engineering from the University of Michigan, is deeply involved in STEM education outreach, particularly for girls and underserved students through her work with Greater Than Tech, a nonprofit organization. Raised in Flint, Michigan, LeFlore was inspired by the planes flying overhead her childhood home, leading her to pursue aerospace engineering. She now lives in downtown San Diego and enjoys walking to local activities, including her work with Greater Than Tech's zero-gravity program at a local high school. Being recognized as a role model in STEM is particularly meaningful for LeFlore, as she actively promotes diversity and inclusion in the field. She sees her work as inspiring other girls, women, and those from underrepresented backgrounds to explore STEM possibilities.Reflecting on her experience as a Black woman in tech, LeFlore acknowledges both the challenges and the growth opportunities. She describes moments of feeling out of place and encountering subtle biases, but also emphasizes the resilience she has developed. LeFlore chooses to stay authentic and visible, hoping to create a more inclusive environment for future generations of Black women in STEM. She recognizes the impact her presence can have on young girls of color, who may be discouraged by the lack of representation. LeFlore's dedication to mentorship and community building aims to create spaces where everyone feels seen, heard, and supported in their STEM pursuits





