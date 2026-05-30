San Carlos Apache Tribe Initiates Forensic Audit of Funeral Assistance Program

The San Carlos Apache Tribe has engaged a forensic accounting firm to review its Funeral Assistance Program. Four employees associated with the program have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the internal review, though no wrongdoing has been alleged. The audit, expected to last several weeks, will examine accounts related to the program, which provides financial support to families mourning the loss of tribal members or relatives. The council will act on the audit's findings and make the final report public to tribal members.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe has hired a forensic accounting firm to review its Funeral Assistance Program . The San Carlos Council, the governing body of the tribe, announced the move Friday.

Under Motion No. 232-2026, passed May 14, 2026, the council placed four employees who previously worked on the program on paid administrative leave pending an internal review of accounts related to the program. None of the employees has been accused of any wrongdoing. The council sent a request for quotes to multiple accounting firms. The selected company has extensive experience in forensic audits and internal control reviews.

The review is expected to take several weeks. Details of the final report will be made public to tribal members. The council said it will take any necessary action pending the outcome of the audit.

The Funeral Assistance Program was established in fiscal year 2019 to provide financial assistance to San Carlos Apache families that lost an enrolled member, or a family member related to a member of the tribe — including a spouse or sibling — who was not enrolled in the tribe. Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube "This is a longstanding Program that plays a vital, charitable role in supporting members of the Tribe in a time of need," the tribe said. The tribe said it remains committed to ensuring all funds are accurately accounted for. Employees of the program will remain on paid administrative leave while the accounting firm conducts its review, in accordance with established policies.

Because the matter involves personnel issues and a large number of transactions, the tribe said it will not provide further comment on the individuals involved or details of the review process at this time. The tribe's operations and services will continue without interruption. Latest from ABC15:





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San Carlos Apache Tribe Funeral Assistance Program Forensic Audit Internal Review Accounting Firm

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