A forensic audit of the San Carlos Apache Tribe's funeral assistance program is complete. The $470,000 investigation has been handed to federal authorities, with three employees remaining on leave.

San Carlos Apache Tribal Chairman Terry Rambler has officially transferred a completed forensic audit of the tribe's funeral assistance program to federal authorities for further legal action. This critical handoff concludes a months-long internal review into alleged financial irregularities surrounding a significant sum of $470,000. Federal investigators are now the primary actors responsible for evaluating the evidence to determine if criminal charges or civil penalties are warranted.

The transfer of this sensitive financial data marks a decisive transition from internal tribal administrative measures to potential federal prosecution. Sources close to the case confirm that the detailed financial review, conducted by an external accounting firm, has finished. The tribe has effectively exhausted its internal mechanisms, passing the baton to U.S. authorities who will now assess the severity of the alleged misuse.

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Chairman Terry Rambler amended a motion on October 28 to extend the paid administrative leave of three remaining employees for an additional 90 days. This extension ensures that these individuals remain suspended while federal officials assume control of the investigation. The decision was made behind closed doors during a tribal council vote to prevent any potential interference with the ongoing federal inquiry.

Of the four employees initially placed on paid leave, one had already resigned prior to the recent vote, leaving three individuals currently suspended with full pay. This administrative precaution serves to maintain the integrity of the investigation by removing staff from daily operations that could compromise the federal review. The extended leave demonstrates the tribal leadership's commitment to a thorough and unimpeded examination of the funds.

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The investigation has been ongoing for more than five months, with significant public questions surrounding the $470,000 linked to the funeral assistance fund. The tribe finally issued an official statement on May 29 confirming the hiring of forensic accountants to review a large number of transactions. This public acknowledgment came after a period of silence that fueled speculation among tribal members about the status of the program and the missing funds.

According to sources, the primary focus of the forensic review is on a specific timeframe of October 2025 to April 2026. Investigators are intensely scrutinizing transactions within this window to identify patterns of mismanagement or intentional fraud. This precise timeframe helps narrow the scope of the investigation and directs federal resources to the most relevant financial records during this high-stakes review.

The funeral assistance program was established in 2019 to support San Carlos Apache families who have lost a loved one, regardless of their enrollment status with the tribe. The alleged misuse of these critical funds has caused significant distress and uncertainty within the community. Many families are now waiting for reassurance that the program remains secure and that the investigation will lead to accountability.

As the case moves to the federal level, the San Carlos Apache Tribe faces the monumental challenge of restoring trust in its administrative processes. The outcome of this federal investigation will likely influence future oversight mechanisms for tribal programs. Ensuring that funds designated for community support are protected from misuse will be a priority for tribal leadership moving forward.

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FOX 10 has reached out to the San Carlos Apache Tribe's spokesperson for further updates on the federal transfer, but no additional comment has been provided at this time. The community remains on edge as federal authorities take the lead in determining the next steps in this high-profile financial case. The resolution of this matter will be closely watched by tribal members who rely on the funeral assistance program for support.

The extended administrative leave for the three remaining employees remains in effect as the tribe cooperates with the broader federal investigation. This status quo is maintained to demonstrate accountability and a serious approach to addressing the allegations of misuse. The tribe aims to show the community that it is taking all necessary steps to resolve the financial discrepancies and protect its members.

The forensic audit findings, while detailed, remain confidential as federal authorities determine the appropriate legal response. The completion of this phase signals that the tribe has taken significant steps to address the initial financial discrepancy. The focus now shifts entirely to the federal government to evaluate the evidence and decide on the path forward for those involved.