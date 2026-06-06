San Bernardino man arrested in deadly Riverside vehicle attack

Brian Sandoval, 19, was booked on a murder charge and is being held on $1 million bail.

One person was killed and three others were hurt when a driver plowed into a crowd in Riverside on Sunday, May 24, 2026. A San Bernardino man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after authorities say he intentionally drove a vehicle into a group of people following a party in Riverside, leaving one woman dead and four others injured.shortly before 12:40 a.m. on May 24 in the 3500 block of Franklin Avenue in Riverside's Eastside neighborhood, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Officers responding to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a vehicle found several victims who had been struck. One victim, identified by police as 20-year-old Daisy Sandoval of San Bernardino, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two additional victims were transported to local hospitals in critical condition, while two others suffered serious injuries, police said.

According to preliminary reports, 19-year-old Brian Sandoval of San Bernardino had attended a"flyer party" in the area that was shut down earlier in the evening by police. After the event ended, a robbery and subsequent altercation occurred in the street. During the incident, Sandoval allegedly used his vehicle to strike multiple people. Sandoval was detained at the scene and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on a murder charge, where he is being held on $1 million bail.

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ricky Barajas at 353-7213 or EBarajas@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Mike Smith at 353-7103 or MikeSmith@RiversideCA.gov.





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