San Bernardino County Highway Closed as Storm Triggers Debris Flow in Line Fire Burn Scar

State Route 330 in San Bernardino County remains closed on Friday after a rainstorm triggered mud and debris flows in the area affected by the 2024 Line Fire. Despite mitigation efforts by Caltrans, several vehicles became stuck in the mud, forcing the closure of a portion of the highway. Evacuation orders issued earlier this week have been lifted, but commuters are advised to use alternative routes while cleanup continues. The storm highlighted the vulnerability of burn scar areas to flash flooding and debris flows, as the lack of vegetation leaves the soil susceptible to erosion.

As evacuation warnings and advisories were lifted in San Bernardino County Friday morning following the rainstorm, State Route 330 remains closed as crews continue mud and debris cleanup. A few cars got the brunt of the storm's effects as they were abandoned along the roadway, stuck in the mud.

State Route 330 runs through the county's Line Fire burn scar area, and ahead of Thursday's storm, Caltrans said crews 'have worked tirelessly through the 6-mile stretch impacted by the Line Fire over the past five months.' Despite the mitigation efforts, at least three vehicles were submerged in mud along SR-330. Caltrans closed part of the highway Thursday night.'SR-330 closed from Live Oak to Highland Ave due to debris flow from #LineFire burn scar. Unknown duration of reopening as crews still need to make assessments.' Caltrans wrote on Facebook. Commuters are advised to use SR-18 and SR-38 as alternatives, while cleanup continues. Evacuation orders and warnings were issued Wednesday night due to the 'potential for mud and debris flow' from the approaching storm. Because the previously burned land is without vegetation to hold the soil down, the top layer repels water instead of soaking it up. The Line Fire broke out in September 2024 and rapidly grew to consume nearly 44,000 acres before it was fully contained by firefighters. The cause was determined to be arson and several structures were destroyed and a massive amount of vegetation in the San Bernardino Mountains was burned





