San Bernardino County deputies arrest alleged serial rapist in High Desert

San Bernardino County detectives believe the man raped four people from 2017-2025 and believe there may be more victims.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrested an alleged serial rapist accused of sexually assaulting at least four people in the High Desert between 2017 and 2025.

Detectives released the photo of the suspect, Alberto Zugarazo-Rodriguez, believing that there may be more victims. San Bernardino County deputies began their investigation into the four cases on May 21, 2026. Investigators said they identified Zugarazo-Rodriguez as their suspect. Within a week, they secured an arrest warrant for him.

They found him living in a vehicle in the city of Hesperia. Deputies booked Zugarazo-Rodriguez into the High Desert Detention Center on five counts of rape by force, one count of false imprisonment and one count of kidnapping to commit rape. His bail is set at $1 million. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department urged any additional victims to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at 240-7400 or the dispatch center at 956-5001.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 909-3006, text REPORT to the same number. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff's department's website:Modesto elementary school official accused of inappropriate relationship with student





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