A San Antonio woman said she is still sick nearly six months after contracting cyclospora, months after the multistate outbreak tied to the parasite was declared over.

A San Antonio woman said she is still sick nearly six months after contracting cyclospora , months after the multistate outbreak tied to the parasite was declared over.

Cheryl Kelley said her illness began in late May.

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“I got sick on May 25th, and I’ve been sick ever since,” she said. The multistate outbreak eventually grew to nearly 13,000 reported cases, with 570 hospitalizations and two deaths across 21 states. The CDC declared the outbreak over in September. Kelley said her life has narrowed to what she has the strength to do.

“I go nowhere. I come home. I go straight to bed. On weekends I am at home.

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I can barely get laundry done or dishes,” she said. Asked whether her condition is getting worse, Kelley said, “Yes, definitely. ” She described having to rest repeatedly just to get from a parking lot to a doctor’s appointment.

“There’s some benches outside, I have to stop and sit there and rest for a few moments,” she said. “I walk another 40-50 feet, I’ll stop at the next place, and I’ll sit. And I do that all the way to where my doctor’s appointment is cause it’s a big facility. ” Kelley said she is allergic to the antibiotic the CDC recommends as the first-choice treatment for cyclospora, and that other options haven’t brought relief.

“I’m at a standstill because they’ve already treated me with two of the treatment options. One of them twice,” she said. Kelley said she feels like she’s dying because she lost more than 30 pounds.

“My body is getting absolutely zero nutrition,” Kelley said. Kelley’s daughter was the first to tell KSAT her mother’s story.

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“This outbreak is not under control. It’s not done, and there are still people suffering long-term damage. We need help,” her daughter said. Kelley said she has not given up hope.

“Rather than giving up or thinking there’s nothing we can do, I always think there’s something. That’s why we’re trying this,” Kelly said.

“I need someone to think outside the box and do something different,” she said. “I’ll try anything. ” Kelley and her family are hoping to connect with a medical specialist who can review her case and help them determine what comes next. Read also: What is Cyclospora cayetanensis? CDC reports parasite causing stomach illness across US, including Texas