San Antonio woman says one call to Metro Health helped her leave an abusive relationship

A San Antonio woman who spent three years in an abusive relationship said her path out began with a single phone call to the city's Metro Health department.

A San Antonio woman who spent three years in an abusive relationship said her path out began with a single phone call to the city’s Metro Health department.

“Waking up, wondering what kind of mood someone’s going to be in,” the woman, whose identity is being protected, said. “If they’re going to drink today, if they’re not going to drink today. If they’re going to be happy or not. ” She described not being able to see a way out.

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“When you’re in the cycle that you’re in, you don’t see anything. You don’t see anything but the cycle. Sometimes you think it’s normal, and your kids think it’s normal. You don’t see any way out and that’s how you’re living,” she said.

Since 2023, San Antonio police have completed about 31,000 domestic violence danger assessments, flagging roughly 11,000 as high risk.

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“We’re higher than the Texas rate, so there is definitely a concern,” said Morjoriee White, with Metro Health. White said the department and local groups work together to help survivors rebuild.

“We work year-round to provide crisis advocacy as well as case management,” White said. “We work alongside many local organizations here to provide whatever the necessary resources are for that individual or family. ” The woman said accepting help did not come easily.

“I don’t like to ask anybody for anything. I had a really good case manager here that didn’t let me not ask,” she said. A year and a half later, she said her life has changed.

“I bought a house. I got promoted at work. My kids are thriving. ...

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I don’t think I would’ve been able to do that without my case manager here,” she said.

“That’s where it all started, with that phone call. ” She urgers other victims of domestic violence to “Get out and live your life because you only get one life to live. ” Family Violence Prevention Services operates a 24-hour crisis line at 210-733-8810. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 800-799-SAFE.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage , which also explains how to identify different types of abuse. Survivors in unincorporated Bexar County who are not in current emergencies can fill out an online form to get in touch with STAR specialists. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at 733-8810. You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center , which also provides wrap-around services at 631-0100. Read also: Judge denies Eastland family’s bid to narrow search warrants in Camp Mystic criminal investigation