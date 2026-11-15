San Antonio travelers scramble to rebook Saturday after Friday’s FAA ground stop

After the FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop, San Antonio travelers still faced dozens of cancellations and delays, scrambling for reroutes, lost luggage and pricey rides as officials probe a fiber switch outage.

A Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms exists Sunday morning into early afternoon for locations near and east of the I-35 corridor. Jennifer Wickering switched airlines and tried two different routes to get home to Spokane, Washington.

By Saturday, she expected to spend two more nights in San Antonio and miss a concert she had planned to attend with her daughter. SAN ANTONIO — Jennifer Wickering switched airlines and tried two different routes to get home to Spokane, Washington. By Saturday, she expected to spend two more nights in San Antonio and miss a concert she had planned to attend with her daughter.

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Wickering was among the travelers still making new plans at San Antonio International Airport on Saturday after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday night. FlightAware showed 36 cancellations and 20 delays at the airport Saturday morning. Of the canceled flights, 22 were departures and 14 were arrivals. Wickering, who had been visiting her boyfriend, said she arrived at the airport at 10 a.m. Friday for a 5 p.m. flight.

“They got us to the gate, moved us three times to three different gates,” she said. “And then once we got to the final gate, we were there for five hours. ” She said she learned around 10 p.m. that her flight wouldn’t take off. She returned Saturday and switched from Alaska Airlines to Southwest Airlines, but cancellations disrupted both of the alternate routes she tried.

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At baggage claim, Gabriela Rubio was looking for her suitcase after American Airlines canceled her connection to Dallas. Rubio had flown in from Phoenix and was moving to Dallas. She said her boyfriend planned to drive from Dallas to pick her up.

“Many flights canceled and rebooked and changed and my flight was just canceled right now and trying to find my luggage,” Rubio said. “I don’t know what to do. ” Dana Mohs, an interior designer from Minneapolis, was trying to get home after a work trip to Austin. She said she couldn’t get a rental car, so she paid $98 for an Uber to San Antonio to try to catch a United Airlines flight.

“I was on the phone for three and a half hours today with Delta,” Mohs said. “I couldn’t get through. ” Airlines said they were still getting crews and planes back into position Saturday. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday’s outage began during a routine switch from copper lines to fiber and disrupted communications with aircraft and some radar feeds.

Federal officials were still investigating whether an installation error or a faulty router triggered the outage. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said airlines expected to return to their regular schedules nationwide by Sunday night. San Antonio International Airport officials were unavailable for an interview Saturday. The airport advised travelers to check their flight status directly with their airline.

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“So this was a big last thing with my daughter and yeah, now I’m going to miss it because I can’t get home,” she said. Cold front Sunday sparks morning severe weather threat20-year-old man missing after leaving for work in Alamo Ranch area San Antonio deputies are searching for missing 20-year-old Robert Segura Jr., last seen Thursday morning near Alamo Ranch Parkway leaving for work in a Ford Ranger . His phone is off.

A 5-year-old girl reportedly shot and killed her little sister after their father left his loaded gun on the kitchen counter before he went to bed.