Silva Guerra faces charges in San Antonio for alleged improper relationship with student. School district terminates contract and cooperates with police investigation into the incident.

Silva Guerra, a charter school teacher aide in San Antonio, Texas, was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 18. She was charged with one count of sexual assault of a child and one count of an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

The San Antonio Police Department received the initial report of the allegations on Tuesday, November 17. School officials contacted authorities following an inquiry into an allegedly improper relationship between Silva Guerra and a female student.

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Arrest Details And Police Investigation

Anna Ruiz, the marketing and communications coordinator for the school, confirmed that Silva Guerra had been employed at the institution since August. The School of Science and Technology (SST) Hill Country spokesperson verified her employment status to the media outlet.

Upon arriving at the school, officers investigated the claims after receiving a report from the student's mother. The mother stated she discovered alleged Snapchat messages between her daughter and Silva Guerra that were sexual in nature. These messages triggered the initial suspicion regarding the nature of their interactions.

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The investigation deepened when the mother reported finding her daughter communicating with Silva Guerra over FaceTime in the middle of the night. This unusual activity prompted further scrutiny and led to a formal police intervention at the educational facility.

Student Admission And Immediate Termination

Law enforcement officials interviewed the teenage victim as part of the ongoing investigation. The student allegedly admitted to officers that she and Silva Guerra had engaged in intimate acts. This admission occurred just five days before the teacher aide was formally arrested.

The school district moved swiftly to address the situation once the allegations were brought to their attention. Anna Ruiz stated that the district immediately took action to secure the safety of the student body involved.

The district terminated the employee's contract and promptly contacted law enforcement officials. This action was taken to ensure the matter was properly addressed and investigated by the appropriate authorities.

District Statement And Ongoing Proceedings

Anna Ruiz emphasized that the safety, well-being, and protection of students remain the highest priority for the school administration. She confirmed that the institution takes all reports of potential misconduct seriously.

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The district expressed a firm commitment to cooperating with the appropriate authorities throughout the legal process. This cooperation includes providing all necessary information to support the police investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings.

It is not currently clear if Silva Guerra has entered a plea or retained legal counsel following her arrest. The legal process is in its early stages, and court records are the primary source of public updates.

Police Response And Community Impact

The San Antonio Police Department had no additional updates to share when contacted by reporters regarding the specific details of the case. The case file remains open with the Bexar County jail records reflecting the current charges.

This incident has drawn attention to the need for vigilance in protecting children from exploitation. Parents, teachers, and guardians interested in learning more about safety tools can find useful information through official educational resources.

The arrest highlights the severity of the charges faced by educational staff involved in such misconduct. The legal system is expected to process the charges as outlined in the Bexar County jail records.