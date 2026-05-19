San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder- Deep playoff rivalry shakes up NBA

The Spurs and Thunder have speed, size, strength, and depth, and the game showed it off in an instant classic. Minnesota needs to rebuild their rosters to compete with the league's two best teams. The Spurs and Thunder are built to dominate for the next 5-10 years, with Wemby as a unique exception.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) drives the ball while defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) in the second quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center.

The gap between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder and the rest of the NBA, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, is far wider than anyone imagined. It was an incredible basketball game, with both teams walking away with confidence that they're good enough to win the West and then eat the Knicks or Cavs like a dessert in the NBA Final





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NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Vemby Speed Size Strength Depth Giannis Antetokounmpo Rudy Gobert Isaiah Hartenstein Rudy Gobert's Departure

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