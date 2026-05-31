San Antonio Spurs Stun Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7, Advance to NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama scores 22 points as the San Antonio Spurs defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals, securing a spot in the NBA Finals with a road victory.

The San Antonio Spurs , led by Victor Wembanyama 's 22 points and a strong three-point shooting performance from Julian Champagnie, defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Oklahoma City.

The victory propels the Spurs to the NBA Finals, marking a stunning road win in a winner-take-all game. The win caps a series where the Spurs consistently responded to challenges, starting the series with a road victory and now closing it with one as well. Wembanyama, the young phenom, contributed not only scoring but also defensive presence throughout the grueling game. Champagnie's 18 points from beyond the arc were crucial in building and maintaining the Spurs' lead.

The Spurs' victory is a significant achievement, overcoming the odds against a formidable Thunder team on their home court. The team celebrated passionately after the final buzzer, highlighting the magnitude of the win. Player matchups featured key battles between Wembanyama and Thunder forwards, while Spurs guards Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle also played vital roles in the second half. The physical nature of the game saw several collisions, including between Wembanyama and Jaylin Williams, and Keldon Johnson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Despite the Thunder's efforts, led by players like Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace, the Spurs secured the series clincher. The game's narrative was one of resilience and clutch performance from the Spurs, who now look forward to the championship round. The victory in Game 7 underscores the Spurs' development and their ability to perform under extreme pressure on the road. The series will be remembered for its intense competition and the Spurs' triumph in a dramatic Game 7





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