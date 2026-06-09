San Antonio Spurs rally past New York Knicks in crucial Game 3 of 2026 NBA Finals

The San Antonio Spurs erased a seven-point halftime deficit behind Victor Wembanyama to defeat the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals and cut New York's series lead to 2-1.

until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valleyuntil TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Kaibab PlateauNEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Victor Wembanyama #1, Devin Vassell #24 of the San Antonio Spurs and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks battle for position during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Gard The San Antonio Spurs defeated the New York Knicks 115-111 on Monday night to cut New York's NBA Finals series lead to 2-1.

Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson each scored 32 points for their respective teams, with Stephon Castle adding 23 points to help seal the victory for San Antonio. The series remains at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 on Wednesday night as the Spurs attempt to even the matchup before returning to Texas.

With their season hanging in the balance and the series shifting to Madison Square Garden, the Spurs delivered their strongest response yet on Monday night against the New York Knicks, earning a 115-111 victory to cut New York's NBA Finals lead to 2-1. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 30: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder to win Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

N The game unfolded in front of a celebrity-filled crowd that included President Donald Trump, who was met with loud boos from portions of the Madison Square Garden crowd during pregame introductions. For the Spurs, however, the focus remained on extending a season that has transformed one of the NBA's youngest teams into a championship contender.

Facing a 2-0 series deficit against the Knicks, San Antonio overcame a seven-point halftime deficit and carried a 92-91 lead into the fourth quarter behind Victor Wembanyama before finishing the job late. Wembanyama delivered a superstar performance when the Spurs needed it most, scoring 32 points while adding eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals. The 22-year-old centerpiece shot 11-of-18 from the field and converted 8 of 9 free throws.

Jalen Brunson matched Wembanyama with 32 points for New York, but the Spurs repeatedly came up with the biggest defensive plays down the stretch. San Antonio raced to a 33-22 lead after the first quarter behind hot shooting and aggressive defense. The Knicks responded with a dominant second quarter, outscoring the Spurs 42-24 to take a 64-57 halftime lead and ignite the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Wembanyama controlled the paint, De'Aaron Fox pushed the pace and Stephon Castle provided a spark on both ends as San Antonio outscored New York 35-27 in the third quarter to reclaim the lead. Key stats and top performers from Game 3 SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MAY 24: Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco on San Antonio's West Side wait for players during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

(Katina Zentz/San Antonio Express- Castle finished with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists while knocking down five 3-pointers. Devin Vassell added 11 points, Julian Champagnie scored 12 and Dylan Harper contributed 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Fox struggled to shoot the ball, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting, but his impact showed up elsewhere. The veteran guard dished out eight assists and came up with two crucial blocks during a pivotal fourth-quarter sequence.

With San Antonio protecting a late lead, Castle blocked a Brunson layup attempt with less than three minutes remaining. Moments later, Fox rejected Karl-Anthony Towns twice on the same possession to keep the Knicks from pulling even. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 30: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder to win Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

NAfter Wembanyama drew attention near the top of the key, he found Castle on the perimeter for an open 3-pointer. Castle buried the shot to extend the Spurs' lead to 111-104 and silence the Madison Square Garden crowd. New York continued to fight behind Brunson and OG Anunoby, who finished with 28 points, but the Spurs calmly closed the game at the free-throw line. Castle knocked down two free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

The Spurs shot 46% from the field and recorded 28 assists while committing just eight turnovers. Their defense also forced 13 Knicks turnovers and turned them into 21 points. Towns was held to 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting, while Josh Hart added 16 points and nine rebounds. New York won the rebounding battle 46-37 but could not overcome San Antonio's ball movement and late-game execution.

Most importantly for the Spurs, the victory prevented the Knicks from taking a commanding 3-0 series lead and injected new life into the Finals. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, where San Antonio will try to even the series before it returns to Texas.





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