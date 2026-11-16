Ja'Kobi Gillespie and other San Antonio Spurs rookies and second-round picks show promising stats in recent NBA G League preseason wins.

On September 28, 2026, the San Antonio Spurs conducted their annual Media Day at the Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. During this event, guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, wearing jersey number 17, posed for official team photographs. This appearance highlighted the team's focus on developing new talent ahead of the upcoming competitive season.

Gillespie Leads Scoring Against Noblesville Boom

Ja'Kobi Gillespie demonstrated significant offensive capability as an undrafted rookie. He recorded twenty-two points, eleven assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in a victory against the Noblesville Boom. His shooting efficiency was notable, as he converted seven of fifteen field goals, three of five three-pointers, and four of four free throws. However, he did commit five turnovers during the performance. This game represented his strongest statistical output in the early roster evaluations.

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Strong Showings Against Texas Legends

The Spurs' roster depth was tested against the Texas Legends in two separate matchups. In one contest, two unnamed players both contributed sixteen points, three assists, one rebound, one steal, one block, and one turnover. They shot four of ten from the field, three of nine from beyond the arc, and two of two from the free-throw line. In a different game against the same team, another undrafted rookie delivered a more efficient performance. He scored eighteen points and matched Gillespie with eleven assists. This player added three rebounds and four steals while shooting seven of ten from the field and two of four from deep. He only committed two turnovers in this outing.

Key Contributions Against Memphis Hustle

Competitions against the Memphis Hustle featured standout efforts from the second-round picks in the draft. One of these players tallied twelve points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals, and one block. He shot five of eight from the field, two of three from three-point range, and zero of one from the free-throw line. In another game, a different second-round pick scored a team-high twenty-five points. He added seven rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. He shot ten of seventeen from the field, three of seven from beyond the arc, and one of one from the free-throw line. These performances underscore the defensive intensity and scoring versatility of the young guard.

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Impactful Performances in Domestic Games

Additional games against domestic G League opponents provided further evidence of player development. Against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, an undrafted rookie scored fifteen points with five rebounds, four assists, three steals, one block, and three turnovers. He shot three of seven from the field, one of four from three-point range, and three of three from the free-throw line. Against the Motor City Cruise, a rookie grabbed eighteen rebounds to go with twelve points, one assist, two steals, one block, and two turnovers. He shot five of ten from the field and one of one from the free-throw line. In a game against the Valley Suns, another rookie recorded fourteen points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two turnovers while shooting seven of eight from the field. He missed his only free-throw attempt.

Overseas Experience and Future Outlook

The preseason also highlighted the impact of international experience on the roster. A player who spent the 2025-26 season overseas and was selected in the second round of 2025 accumulated sixteen points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks against the Windy City Bulls. He shot seven of thirteen from the field, zero of two from deep, and two of two from the free-throw line. Another undrafted rookie recorded twenty points and fifteen rebounds against the Motor City Cruise. He shot eight of sixteen from the field, two of five from beyond the arc, and one of one from the free-throw line. Additionally, a rookie scored twenty-two points against the Valley Suns. He grabbed five rebounds, made one assist, had two blocks, and one steal. He shot eight of twelve from the field, four of seven from deep, and one of two from the free-throw line. Mallette contributed thirteen points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one turnover against the Wisconsin Herd. He shot four of eight from three-point range and one of one from the free-throw line. Another undrafted rookie scored twenty-three points with one rebound, one assist, and two steals against the Wisconsin Herd. He shot ten of eighteen from the field, one of five from three-point range, and one of two from the free-throw line. Yet another rookie scored seventeen points with four assists, one rebound, two steals, and one block against the Wisconsin Herd. He shot five of eleven from the field, one of four from beyond the arc, and three of three from the free-throw line. The data suggests a robust preparation phase for the San Antonio Spurs core roster.