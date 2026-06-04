San Antonio Spurs, NBA to unveil renovated spaces at Denver Heights Community Center

The NBA, the San Antonio Spurs and Emirates are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to officially unveil refurbished spaces at the Denver Heights Community Center.

These famous faces were spotted at the Frost Bank Center for NBA Finals Game 1Rain chances rise slightly today & tomorrowLocal News– The NBA , the San Antonio Spurs and Emirates are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to officially unveil refurbished spaces at the Denver Heights Community Center.

As a part of its NBA Cares Finals Legacy Project presented by Emirates, the community center’s revamped gym, multipurpose room and “upgraded gaming equipment for youth and families” will be on display for use for the first time. KSAT plans to livestream the Thursday afternoon ribbon-cutting at approximately 2:15 p.m. in this article. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Spurs players Harrison Barnes, Lindy Waters III, Mason Plumlee, Bismack Biyombo and David Jones Garcia According to a league news release, youth participants will take part in a Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic, as well as interactive technology and gaming activities throughout the renovated spaces at the community center. Additionally, the NBA Foundation and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation are contributing a $50,000 grant to the San Antonio Parks Foundation to support future efforts at the community center.

Fan arrested, banned for life from all NBA arenas after rushing court in Game 1 of Spurs-KnicksNate Kotisso Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

David Robinson, Tim Duncan & The Moment SA Changed ForeverThieves hit a local shop during NBA Finals — and took all the Spurs shirtsAttorney Breaks Silence After Ex-Judge Accepts Lifetime BanA skateboard, a stabbing, and a lifelong friendship gone wrongThat downtown hotel plan? SAWS just pulled the plugThey thought they were buying an AC-- turns out they were leasing itThe Spurs Finals run is already good for business — here's how muchSan Antonio's Pride Center is on the move — and needs your help





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