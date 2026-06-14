San Antonio Spurs' Disappointing NBA Finals Loss to New York Knicks

The San Antonio Spurs, led by forward Victor Wembanyama, lost the 2026 NBA Finals to the New York Knicks in a heartbreaking 5-game series. Despite leading by double digits in every game and having a 3-1 series deficit, the Spurs were unable to overcome their mistakes and secure their first NBA championship in Wembanyama's third season.

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks to the media after the New York Knicks defeat the Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Imagesin the NBA Finals to end their incredible season in bitter disappointment, they solidified a memorable legacy as a contender that couldn't have been closer, and couldn't have been further away. The Knicks won the best-of-seven series in 5, which sounded absurd as a prophecy when Method Man foretold it at halftime of Game 4 at the Garden. New York only outscored San Antonio by 12 points for the whole series.

The Spurs led by double digits in every single game, and every single game got close by the final minute. But they don't give you the Larry O'Brien trophy because you were close. All season long people said the Spurs were too young, too inexperienced, too raw to win a title in Victor Wembanyama's third season.

San Antonio spent the first three rounds of the playoffs disproving that theory, but right when they reached the Finals their Cinderella run ended with their carriage turning into a pumpkin and immediately decomposing in the heat of June.

"We didn't deserve to win the games," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "There's a lot of level of execution. There can be rebounding. There can be end-of-game details.

There can be starting the game where you get the lead and then you don't sustain that. NBA games are long, it happens during the regular season, too. Everything is much more on stage during the Finals when everybody's watching. We weren't ready to win an NBA championship.

The better team won. We did a lot of good things, and we didn't finish the job. That's what it is.





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NBA Finals San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama New York Knicks Disappointment Legacy Cinderella Run Execution Rebounding End-Of-Game Details Starting The Game With The Lead

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