San Antonio Renters See Relief as Market Cools, Specials Increase

San Antonio renters are experiencing a shift in the housing market, with falling rents and enticing move-in specials becoming increasingly common. This surge in availability stems from a surplus of empty apartments, pushing complexes to adopt more competitive strategies to attract tenants. According to local real estate experts, this renter's market presents significant advantages for individuals seeking new accommodations.

Move-in specials, ranging from three weeks to two months of free rent, are now commonplace, providing substantial financial relief for renters. These incentives can be structured in various ways, such as waiving rent for specific months or offering partial credits throughout the lease term. Landlords, eager to fill vacant units, have also relaxed their eligibility criteria. Situations that previously disqualified tenants, such as evictions on their record or falling short of traditional income limits, are now being considered more leniently. While the industry standard for rental income is typically three times the monthly rent, some complexes are accepting applications from individuals earning two-and-a-half or even twice the rental amount. Existing tenants also benefit from this competitive landscape, as they can anticipate smaller rent increases during lease renewals this year. The cooling rental market empowers renters to explore newer, more desirable apartments at comparable prices to their current accommodations. However, before making a move, it's crucial to factor in additional costs associated with deposits, which can be higher for renters with low credit scores





