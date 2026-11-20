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The owner of Alamo Treats Porch Stand says she plans to reopen this weekend after closing for several weeks following a theft. SAN ANTONIO - The owner of Alamo Treats Porch Stand says she plans to reopen this weekend after closing for several weeks following a theft.

The porch bakery runs on a simple system, customers choose a treat from the fridge and pay for what they take. There’s no cashier — just an honor system. Owner Cherie Francis says surveillance video captured four people taking nearly $60 worth of treats while she was away. A neighbor called to tell her people had run from the home and thrown items into the street.

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“I get a call from a neighbor saying, ‘I just saw a whole bunch of people run away from your house and throw stuff into the street,’” Francis said. Francis says the loss goes beyond the missing desserts. She wakes up at 5 a.m. to bake for hours and spends money on ingredients. She says the bakery provides income she counts on.

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After the theft, she had to close the porch stand for several weeks. Francis also described other recent crimes in the neighborhood, including stolen bikes, a stolen car and a neighbor’s smashed back windshield. Family confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has diedCincinnati Zoo’s famed hippo Fiona has died after swallowing a hat that accidentally entered her habitat. Vets and keepers made multiple attempts to save her, but she did not recover.

Tributes pour in statewide. Texas A&M scientists developed a Type V hemp with no detectable cannabinoids, including THC, reducing crop-destruction risk. The trichome-based advance could revive fiber/grain hemp; Texas seed may arrive by 2029.