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The department said it received a report in 2024 about an allegation of sexual assault against Bazan that happened in 2019. Police said they conducted a criminal investigation into the allegation before Bazan became an officer in 2024.

That investigation was filed with the District Attorney’s Office. The San Antonio Police Department has seen a notable wave of criminal arrests, driven primarily by off-duty incidents involving driving while intoxicated, assault, and child-related offenses. At least nine SAPD officers have been arrested during the 2026 calendar year. Most arrested officers are immediately placed on administrative duty pending parallel criminal and internal affairs investigations, with several cases resulting in firings.

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Family confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has diedHusband destroys police drone, dies after SWAT standoff, wife found shot to deathRepo man locked inside property, tires shot out San Antonio deputies arrested 59-year-old Roland Imming after they say he trapped a tow truck during a lawful repossession and shot out its tires with a shotgun while the driver was inside. No injuries reported.