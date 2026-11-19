A San Antonio nurse was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a fatal head-on crash that killed a woman heading to work, according to the Kendall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

A San Antonio nurse was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a fatal head-on crash that killed a woman heading to work, according to the Kendall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Allen Remard Graham Jr., 28, was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter and intoxication assault stemming from a Feb. 16, 2025, crash that killed Manuela Rodriguez, the district attorney’s office said. Graham was sentenced to 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for intoxication manslaughter and 10 years for intoxication assault. He must serve half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

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In a news release, the district attorney’s office said Graham was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near Comfort in a Ford F-150 when he crossed the grassy median and entered the westbound lanes. Graham collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla driven by Rodriguez, who was a registered nurse on her way to work. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Graham’s vehicle suffered serious bodily injury.

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During Graham’s arrest, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper found methamphetamine in his pocket, according to the release. Additional narcotics, controlled substances and paraphernalia were also found in and around his vehicle, including methamphetamine, morphine, tramadol, ketamine and syringes. Read also: San Antonio man indicted on charges of posing as military contracting officer, selling counterfeit gear to Army