San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discussed a federal immigration arrest that took place on city property during this week’s KSAT Q&A.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discussed a federal immigration arrest that took place on city property during this week’s KSAT Q&A. The conversation follows an arrest, raised publicly by Councilman Ric Galvan , of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest at the Culebra Bulky Waste Collection Center on the West Side.

On Monday, Galvan said the arrest was the “first known instance of ICE taking action on city property here in San Antonio. ” Though ICE confirmed the arrest, a spokesperson said they hadn’t chosen the site. Based off the story gathered through city workers and video footage of the instance, Galvan told reporters an unmarked vehicle had followed a father and son onto the public driveway at the waste collection center around 9 a.m. Nov. 19.

Also read San Mateo County supervisor allegedly assaulted by ICE agent in Redwood City

>> ICE arrest man at city bulk waste drop-off; San Antonio councilman asks family to contact him Jones said the location was open to the public at the time and that the man who was detained drove onto the property himself after being pulled over.

“It wasn’t like there was any cooperation between city staff or certainly ,” Jones said, adding that the immigration enforcement had “no city association” other than the arrest happening on the city’s property. Jones said the city is working on its federal and state legislative agendas and met with Congressman-elect Johnny Garcia, who formerly worked with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department before running to represent Texas’ newly drawn 35th Congressional District.

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Jones said there are 100,000 undocumented people in the community and noted a “chilling effect” on people reporting crimes or abuse to law enforcement. Asked about the coming change in Austin, Jones said she has shared the city’s priorities with newly elected state leaders. She listed Medicaid expansion and the repeal of both versions of Senate Bill 4 — which looks to prohibit “sanctuary city” policies — among the top items.

Some related bills have already been filed, according to Jones.

“We look forward to the change that our neighbors clearly said they want as a result of the recent election,” she said. Jones, who is an Air Force veteran, also discussed the city’s push to expand housing protections for veterans. Watch the full interview in the video player above.