San Antonio Mayor pushes for changes to state health care, immigration and housing laws

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is urging state lawmakers to take up changes to health care, immigration and housing laws during the next legislative session

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is urging state lawmakers to take up changes to health care, immigration and housing laws during the next legislative session. SAN ANTONIO - Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is urging state lawmakers to take up changes to health care, immigration and housing laws during the next legislative session.

Jones says recent election results could create an opportunity to advance priorities she has been pushing. She introduced six legislative priorities, with three focused on issues she says are affecting San Antonio families. One priority calls for expanding Medicaid as Texas faces a backlog of more than 210,000 applications.

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“We as Texans already pay for that, but when we pay to the federal government we’re actually paying for other states that have expanded their care,” Jones said. “So by expanding Medicaid we can keep more of that money and address the health care needs of Texans. ”She also wants lawmakers to repeal two versions of Senate Bill 4, which expanded Texas’ role in immigration enforcement.

Jones says she worries undocumented residents may be afraid to seek help from law enforcement.

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“If people need help, if they need law enforcement, if they need the police, but they may be undocumented, you don’t want people suffering in silence, being abused, being taken advantage of simply because of their immigration status,” Jones said. “That’s not who we are. ” A third priority focuses on housing. Jones wants the state to repeal a law that allows landlords to reject renters who use federal housing assistance.

Repealing it could give San Antonio more authority to require landlords to accept vouchers, including Section 8, from qualified renters.

“We have an affordability crisis in our community,” Jones said. “People should be able to live where they can afford, and if the voucher allows them to afford it then why would we allow somebody to discriminate against them? I have a real problem with this. ” Turning the proposals into law could be difficult.

Democrats control the Texas House, while Republicans hold the Senate, meaning the measures would need support from both parties. Some San Antonio voters say they are hopeful about what comes next, but want to see the results of the election lead to action.

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“I’m probably the most concerned with ICE and what they’re doing in the community here, and it absolutely horrifies me,” voter Becky Brenner said. “So I’m really hoping that all the results of the election will play out. ”“We have to hold her feet to the fire,” Guantales said. The next Texas legislative session begins Jan. 12.

Jones says she wants the priorities to lead to real changes for San Antonio residents. San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway. One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt.

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