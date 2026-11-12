San Antonio Marine veteran gifted refurbished pickup truck from USAA, partners

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient was gifted a refurbished pickup truck, a moment caught on camera that brought him one step closer to the mobility and independence he lost on the battlefield.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient was gifted a refurbished pickup truck, a moment caught on camera that brought him one step closer to the mobility and independence he lost on the battlefield.

Ralph Harris, 36, of San Antonio, was severely injured during a combat deployment in 2013 in Afghanistan when a 150-pound improvised explosive device detonated near him. After 10 surgeries, his spinal injuries left him wheelchair dependent. Harris is a husband and father of four. USAA , Crash Champions and the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program teamed up to present Harris with an adapted 2024 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss.

Also read CHRISTUS Children’s opens pediatric emergency center at Alon Town Centre in San Antonio

“I didn’t think something like this was possible,” Harris said. “But it’s making me see, hey, there is light at the end of the tunnel. I’m still able to give regardless of my circumstances. I’m still able to give back.

” The Freedom Mobility Foundation adapted the Silverado Trail Boss to accommodate his wheelchair, giving Harris the ability to transport himself and his family independently.

Advertisement

“I hit a really bad point in my life where I was like, I’m half a dad, half a husband, I can’t do the things I used to do anymore,” Harris said. “But just seeing all the modifications they were able to do for the vehicle, and get that back — I’m able to be that father and husband. ” The organizations have gifted dozens of veterans new vehicles, and the initiative continues on. Read more on their websites .

READ MORE: Marijuana, education, gambling, Medicaid; Lt. Gov-elect Vikki Goodwin talks bills and challenges ahead of 2027 session