US
Advertisement
Veteran's Day

San Antonio Marine veteran gifted refurbished pickup truck from USAA, partners

ksatnews#442 in United States
San Antonio Marine veteran gifted refurbished pickup truck from USAA, partners
Marine Corps · Purple Heart · Ralph Harris
Advertisement

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient was gifted a refurbished pickup truck, a moment caught on camera that brought him one step closer to the mobility and independence he lost on the battlefield.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient was gifted a refurbished pickup truck, a moment caught on camera that brought him one step closer to the mobility and independence he lost on the battlefield.

Ralph Harris, 36, of San Antonio, was severely injured during a combat deployment in 2013 in Afghanistan when a 150-pound improvised explosive device detonated near him. After 10 surgeries, his spinal injuries left him wheelchair dependent. Harris is a husband and father of four. USAA , Crash Champions and the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program teamed up to present Harris with an adapted 2024 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss.

Also readCHRISTUS Children’s opens pediatric emergency center at Alon Town Centre in San Antonio

“I didn’t think something like this was possible,” Harris said. “But it’s making me see, hey, there is light at the end of the tunnel. I’m still able to give regardless of my circumstances. I’m still able to give back.

” The Freedom Mobility Foundation adapted the Silverado Trail Boss to accommodate his wheelchair, giving Harris the ability to transport himself and his family independently.

Advertisement

“I hit a really bad point in my life where I was like, I’m half a dad, half a husband, I can’t do the things I used to do anymore,” Harris said. “But just seeing all the modifications they were able to do for the vehicle, and get that back — I’m able to be that father and husband. ” The organizations have gifted dozens of veterans new vehicles, and the initiative continues on. Read more on their websites .

READ MORE: Marijuana, education, gambling, Medicaid; Lt. Gov-elect Vikki Goodwin talks bills and challenges ahead of 2027 session

ksatnews#442 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
Marine Corps Purple Heart Ralph Harris

More on Veteran's Day

See all

'I'm going to kill you tonight': San Antonio man accused of stalking ex-girlfriend

WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

News4SA

Latest News · United States

See all
Up next'I'm going to kill you tonight': San Antonio man accused of stalking ex-girlfriend