San Antonio Man Wrongfully Arrested by San Marcos Police Released After 60 Days in ICE Custody

A San Antonio man was released from ICE custody after more than 60 days following a wrongful arrest by San Marcos Police. The arrest, based on a report of a teenage girl possibly leaving with an unknown man, resulted in no charges as the girl was found to have never left her home. The officer involved faces administrative leave for multiple policy violations.

A detailed investigation reveals the wrongful arrest of Gerardo Gonzalez Reyes, 44, by San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) officer Abel Cortina. The arrest stemmed from a March 14 incident where officers responded to a report of a 15-year-old girl attempting to leave her mother's house in a red pickup truck.

The mother claimed an unknown older man might be taking her daughter. After locating a matching truck, officers conducted a traffic stop and forcibly removed both Gerardo Reyes and the driver, Esteban Reyes, from the vehicle. Crucially, an investigation later confirmed the teenager had never left her home and no crime had occurred. Both men were charged with interfering with public duties.

Following booking, Gerardo Reyes was transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody due to an immigration detainer. His family and legal team argued the entire arrest was baseless, launching a habeas corpus petition and gathering over 200 signatures on a petition to the Hays County District Attorney. After more than 60 days in ICE custody, Gerardo Reyes was released on Monday.

The city's review identified multiple policy violations by Officer Cortina, including failing to accurately state probable cause, not articulating the basis for detention, and not properly verifying the juvenile's location before making arrests. The arresting officer was placed on administrative leave. The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas has defended Cortina, calling the accusations unsubstantiated. The case highlights issues of police accountability, immigration enforcement, and community activism.

The family of Gerardo Gonzalez Reyes expressed relief but emphasized that a 24-hour suspension for the officer did not suffice. His daughter, Lupe Sarinana, stated, "Community pressure did" bring her father home, underscoring the role of public advocacy in the outcome. The incident began in the early morning hours when SMPD received the mother's call.

The lack of clarity regarding the girl's whereabouts-whether she was still at the house or had departed-did not prevent the officers from initiating a stop and using forceful removal. The city's own findings later corroborated the family's claim of a wrongful arrest. The presence of an ICE detainer, which Officers were not aware of at the scene, complicated the post-arrest process, leading to Reyes' extended detention by federal authorities beyond the initial local charges.

His release from ICE custody concludes a legal and administrative ordeal that spanned over two months. Beyond the specifics of this case, the situation raises broader questions about law enforcement procedures and interactions with immigration authorities. The identified policy breaches suggest failures in training or protocol adherence during a sensitive situation involving a minor. The community's response, including the petition drive, demonstrates how organized public pressure can influence both local prosecution decisions and the conditions of immigration detention.

While the officer's union has offered support, the city's administrative actions indicate internal recognition of procedural shortcomings. The outcome for Reyes, though positive, leaves unresolved systemic issues regarding the nexus of local policing and immigration enforcement, and the mechanisms for accountability when errors occur





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Police Accountability Immigration Detainer Habeas Corpus San Marcos Police Wrongful Arrest Community Activism ICE Procedural Violations

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