A San Antonio man has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of impersonating a military contracting officer, falsely claiming special business qualifications and supplying counterfeit equipment to the U.S. Army, securing more than $1.6 million in federal contracts.

A San Antonio man has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of impersonating federal contracting officers, falsely claiming special business qualifications and supplying counterfeit equipment to the U.S. Army, securing more than $1.6 million in federal contracts.

According to the Department of Justice, Marcelo Fascino, 24, was charged by a federal grand jury with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of false personation of a federal officer or employee. Prosecutors allege Fascino formed PGCE LLC in La Vernia in 2022 and falsely represented the company as a veteran-owned, service disabled veteran-owned and women-owned business in order to qualify for government contracts that were reserved for those businesses.

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The indictment claims Fascino never served in the military. Fascino also allegedly posed as contracting officers for multiple federal agencies, including the Army, National Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of the Interior. Prosecutors said he used fake email signatures and altered official contracting documents, replacing legitimate officers’ names and contact information with his own. Fascino also allegedly referred to himself as “SSG Marcelo Fascino,” giving himself the rank of staff sergeant.

Prosecutors said the goal was to suppress competition: vendors who thought they had already submitted pricing to him would not bid on their own. The indictment further alleges Fascino supplied counterfeit and nonconforming products to government agencies. Those products allegedly included ammunition, weapon lights and rifle optics. Prosecutors outlined an instance where Fascino allegedly provided counterfeit weapon lights manufactured in China while claiming they were made in the United States.

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He is also accused of forging a letter from a rifle optics manufacturer, attempting to convince Army personnel to accept his products instead of the optics required under contract. Federal authorities say the schemes took place between October 2022 and May 2024 and resulted in Fascino being awarded at least 70 federal contracts totaling more than $1.6 million in obligated federal funds.

If convicted, Fascino faces up to 30 years in federal prison on each wire fraud count and up to three years on each false personation count. READ MORE: Records: Bexar County DA dismisses 45-year-old cold case murder due to insufficient evidence