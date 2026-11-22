Michael Ray Dotson, 40, faces felony charges after allegedly breaking into HOA mailbox clusters with a crowbar and stealing mail from 48 homes. He was identified via Crime Stoppers and family tips following surveillance footage.

A San Antonio man has been arrested and faces two felony charges after police said he broke into a neighborhood mailbox cluster and stole mail belonging to 48 homes on the Northwest Side.

Michael Ray Dotson, 40, is charged with theft of mail from 30 or more addresses, a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief involving between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage, a state jail felony. The affidavit said video footage shows a man approaching an Oakland Heights HOA mailbox cluster in late September, which is enclosed in a security cage with keypad access, and using a crowbar to force his way inside.

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Once in the secured area, police said the man used what is believed to be a universal mail key to open three mailbox clusters and take all of the mail inside. A resident approached as the man was walking to his vehicle with a large amount of mail, according to the affidavit, and the man fled the scene and left the crowbar behind.

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KSAT broadcasted the footage in October , and the man was identified by a Crime Stoppers tip as Dotson. He was also identified by one of his family members. Each of the three clusters serves 16 addresses, for a total of 48, according to the affidavit. The HOA provided repair estimates totaling $3,725.68.

Read more: Man wanted for stealing mail from 30+ addresses, SAPD says Second Northwest Side HOA says its camera captured man stealing mail Camera captures man stealing mail in Northwest Side neighborhood