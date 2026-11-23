San Antonio lands at No. 27 on Pep Boys’ 2026 list of the 30 worst-road metros, one of eight new additions. Chicago tops the ranking as Southern markets dominate 73% of the list, with Florida leading all states.

Chicago took the No. 1 spot, while San Antonio joined Waco-Temple-Bryan, Cleveland, Chattanooga, Shreveport, Birmingham, Memphis and Huntsville as new markets in the 2026 rankings.

Pep Boys said Southern markets accounted for 73% of the list, with 22 of the 30 ranked markets located in the region. Florida led all states with five markets on the list. Gulf Coast states including Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas collectively accounted for nearly half of the ranked markets. The company said the rankings reflect repair patterns in markets served by Pep Boys rather than direct measurements of pavement conditions or government road-quality ratings.

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"Whether it's tire damage or suspension wear, staying ahead of it with regular tire, alignment, and suspension checks can help drivers avoid bigger repair bills down the road," said Ken Lichty from Pep Boys. Arctic-like chill heading toward San Antonio, with possible snow flurries in Hill CountryFamily confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has diedMexican forces captured FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive Fausto “El Chapo Isidro” Meza Flores in Sinaloa after an overnight raid.

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