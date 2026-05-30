San Antonio Local News Roundup: Arrests, Teen Injured, Restaurant Reviews, and Freedom Conference

Essence Preparatory Public School founder and superintendent arrested in Cibolo on 3 charges. A teen hospitalized after falling from vehicle celebrating Spurs victory. Also features Aunt Di's Comfort Station at Hyatt Regency Hill Country, David Elder's visit to various spots, and the upcoming Freedom Conference at Freeman Coliseum.

Essence Preparatory Public School founder and superintendent arrested in Cibolo on 3 charges, records show Teen hospitalized after falling from vehicle while celebrating Spurs victory near SW Military, SAPD says Local News | San Antonio , Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSATDavid Elder has fun in the sun at AUNT DI’S COMFORT STATION, talks FREEDOM CONFERENCE at LA HACIENDA DE LOS BARRIOS, tries breakfast food at WAFFLELICIOUS, talks to GEORGE “THE ICEMAN” GERVIN, grills with GOODE COMPANY BARBEQUE, and explores seafood at OSTRA9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, San Antonio , Texas 78251 Aunt Di’s Comfort Station is a laid-back poolside dining spot located inside the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio .

Situated next to the resort’s massive 2.2-acre Crystal Lagoon, the restaurant delivers a beachside-inspired atmosphere paired with elevated comfort food, tropical drinks, and family-friendly dining. Named after a real member of the Woodbine Development family, Aunt Di’s embraces warm Texas hospitality while serving guests relaxing poolside bites throughout the day. The menu focuses on casual favorites designed for guests spending the day at the resort, including oversized burgers, crispy fries, sliders, smoked meats, and refreshing frozen beverages.

Visitors can dine inside, order directly from their lounge chairs, or grab snacks to-go while enjoying the resort’s water attractions. The easygoing atmosphere, convenient service, and crowd-pleasing menu have helped make Aunt Di’s a standout destination for families looking to enjoy a full Texas Hill Country resort experience.

Today we sat down with Community Bible Church Lead Pastor Dr. Ed Newton at La Hacienda de Los Barrios to discuss the upcoming Freedom Conference, a two-day student event happening June 18-19 at Freeman Coliseum. Designed for students completing grades 6-12, the conference focuses on worship, biblical teaching, and helping young people build a stronger connection with their faith. Organizers expect thousands of students from across Texas to attend the inaugural event featuring worship sessions, breakout discussions, and community-focused activities.

The conversation took place over classic Tex-Mex favorites at La Hacienda de Los Barrios, one of San Antonio’s longtime family-owned dining destinations. Known for its lively patios, colorful atmosphere, and home-style recipes rooted in the Barrios family tradition, the restaurant continues to be a favorite gathering place for locals. Guests regularly visit for signature dishes like puffy tacos, enchilada plates, and sizzling fajitas, while live music and family-friendly spaces help create a welcoming environment for large gatherings and celebrations.

Wafflelicious is a family-owned breakfast and brunch restaurant in New Braunfels specializing in sweet and savory heart-shaped waffles with a mix of European influence and Texas comfort food. Founded by husband-and-wife team Daniel and Franziska Krinniger, the restaurant has built a loyal following thanks to its creative menu, cozy atmosphere, and specialty coffee program. The welcoming dining room blends a modern neighborhood cafe feel with work-friendly seating and family-oriented hospitality.

The menu features standout dishes like the Southern Chicken Waffle Sandwich, topped with sweet tea-brined fried chicken, maple chipotle mayo, bacon, and a fried egg layered between golden waffles. Guests can also enjoy options like smoked salmon potato waffles, apple strudel waffles, and rich dessert-inspired creations. Alongside handcrafted coffee drinks and fresh breakfast plates, Wafflelicious offers a unique brunch experience that combines comforting flavors, creative presentation, and a relaxed Hill Country atmosphere.

Jordan Ford is San Antonio’s oldest Ford dealership, serving the community since 1919 and building a reputation around customer service, community involvement, and a no-haggle pricing model. Owned by Marc Cross and Mike Trompeter since 2003, the dealership has grown into one of the nation’s largest Ford Mobility centers, offering new and certified pre-owned vehicles, service, parts, and mobility solutions for drivers across the region.

Today we visited Jordan Ford for a Spurs playoff pep rally featuring Spurs legend George “The Iceman” Gervin. One of the most iconic players in franchise history, Gervin won four NBA scoring titles and remains a beloved figure in San Antonio sports. Surrounded by fans and a sea of silver and black, Gervin shared stories from his Hall of Fame career and reflected on the teamwork, passion, and community spirit that continue to define Spurs basketball.

Goode Company Barbeque is a Houston institution that has been serving authentic Texas barbecue since 1977. The family-owned restaurant is known for mesquite-smoked meats, scratch-made sides, and a welcoming atmosphere filled with Texas memorabilia, vintage photographs, and roadhouse charm. Over the decades, it has become one of the most recognizable barbecue destinations in the Lone Star State. The menu showcases Texas barbecue traditions with brisket, pork ribs, sausage, and other smoked specialties cooked low and slow over mesquite wood.

Guests can pair their barbecue with house-made sides, jalapeño cheese bread, and the restaurant’s famous pecan pie. Whether dining in or picking up a family feast, Goode Company Barbeque continues to deliver the flavors and hospitality that have made it a Houston favorite for nearly 50 years. Located inside the Mokara Hotel & Spa along the San Antonio River Walk, Ostra is an upscale seafood restaurant known for its refined atmosphere, fresh coastal flavors, and impressive raw bar.

The AAA Four Diamond restaurant combines sustainable seafood with creative culinary techniques, offering guests a sophisticated dining experience in the heart of downtown San Antonio. Ostra’s menu highlights oysters sourced from across North America, fresh ceviches, seafood towers, and signature dishes like tamarind barbecue octopus and expertly prepared scallops. Guests can enjoy elegant indoor dining or views of the River Walk while exploring one of the city’s most extensive tequila and mezcal collections.

With its award-winning wine program, exceptional seafood, and romantic setting, Ostra remains one of San Antonio’s premier destinations for special occasions and waterfront dining. David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12Andre Glover is a Producer for Texas Eats on KSAT 12.

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