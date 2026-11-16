San Antonio Leaders Reconsider Funding for Out-of-State Abortion Travel

San Antonio city officials are reassessing how to spend $1 million from a women's health fund, revisiting the proposal to finance out-of-state abortion travel. This discussion follows midterm elections that shift state government control to Democrats and aims to overcome previous legal barriers and state laws prohibiting the use of public funds for abortion logistics.

City leaders are revisiting the idea of using public money to help fund out-of-state abortion travel, as they reassess how to spend $1 million set aside for a women’s health fund.

SAN ANTONIO - City leaders are revisiting the idea of using public money to help fund out-of-state abortion travel, as they reassess how to spend $1 million set aside for a women’s health fund. The renewed discussion comes after midterm election results that will soon put Democrats in charge of much of state government, prompting Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and the City Council to take another look at the issue.

Also read Flight disruptions ease at San Antonio International Airport after nationwide ground stop

San Antonio previously attempted to fund what Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton called “abortion tourism” — taxpayer-funded travel for women leaving Texas to receive an abortion elsewhere — but a lawsuit filed by Paxton blocked the city from moving forward. After that, the Texas Legislature passed SB 33, which bars the use of public money to provide logistical support for an abortion. Ortiz Jones’ post-election list of legislative priorities includes “repealing restrictive reproductive healthcare barriers.

” She said, “Look, at the end of the day, people should have the opportunity to make decisions about their bodies and get the health care that they need. ” Pro-life advocates say that even with Paxton gone, SB 33 would still prevent taxpayer-funded abortion travel. Jenny Hixon of Avow Texas said access to reproductive health care affects where people live and where businesses choose to locate.

Advertisement

“We see access to full-spectrum reproductive health as an issue that is directly related to where people choose to live, where companies choose to move,” Hixon said. Questions remain about why the city is reassessing the reproductive health fund, what services were covered in the past under the city’s now-obsolete reproductive justice fund, and what arguments city leaders could face from pro-life advocates.

TRAFFIC ALERT | LIVE: Crash on I-37 DowntownH-E-B handed out $1 million in surprise holiday help, giving 10,000 Texas shoppers $100 gift cards picked at random during its Home for the Holidays event, plus seasonal samples, family activities, and discounts.20-year-old man missing after leaving for work in Alamo Ranch area San Antonio deputies are searching for missing 20-year-old Robert Segura Jr., last seen Thursday morning near Alamo Ranch Parkway leaving for work in a Ford Ranger . His phone is off.