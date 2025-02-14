San Antonio Joann Fabric Store Closing Amid Company Bankruptcy

A Joann fabric and craft store near Brooks in San Antonio is one of hundreds nationwide set to close as the company navigates bankruptcy reorganization. The closures are part of an effort to 'right-size' the business, impacting approximately 500 stores across the country.

A Joann fabric and craft store on San Antonio 's South Side is among hundreds slated to close in the coming months as the company undergoes bankruptcy reorganization. Joann announced Wednesday that approximately 500 of its roughly 850 stores nationwide will shut down in an effort to 'right-size' its operations. One of those locations is in San Antonio near Brooks at 3142 SE Military Drive Ste. 126.

The company stated, 'This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers, and all of the communities we serve.' 'A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time.' Closeout sales are expected to commence on Saturday and could persist for several months, according to Joann's disclosure to CBS News. There are 17 other stores closing across Texas, according to Joann: Arlington: 137 Merchants Row Ste 165 Austin: 9500 S IH 35 Frontage Road Dallas: 6330 E Mockingbird Lane in Dallas Denton: 2640 West University Drive Houston: 15520 FM 529 Road, 9960 Old Katy Road, 290 Meyerland Plaza Hurst: 1439 W Pipeline Road Katy: 1219 North Fry Road Lewisville: 715 Hebron Parkway Mesquite: 5 19105 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway Midlothian: 2000 F.M. 663 St 500 Odessa: 500 N. Jackson Road Pharr: 500 N. Jackson Road Rockwall: 1049 E. I.H. 30 Sherman: 4127 N Hwy 75 The closures follow almost a year after the Ohio-based company announced an out-of-court financial restructuring in March and went private in April. However, 'lasting challenges' in the retail sector prompted the company to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, when it announced its intention to pursue a sale. In January, Joann stated that it 'intends to uphold its commitments to customers, Team Members, and partners, including continued payment of employee wages and benefits.'





