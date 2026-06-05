San Antonio ISD says ex-employee no longer with district after deadly conduct arrest

Former San Antonio ISD employee Matthew Issac Sanchez, 23, faces a deadly conduct charge after allegedly pointing a handgun toward a co-worker during an off-duty gathering. Court records also cite suspected cocaine.

A former San Antonio Independent School District employee is facing a deadly conduct charge after he allegedly pointed a firearm in the direction of a co-worker during an off-duty gathering last year.

SAN ANTONIO - According to an arrest affidavit, the charge stems from an incident on Nov. 23, 2025, at a business near NW Military Hwy and Wurzbach Pkwy. Sanchez and several co-workers had gathered after a night out when an argument unfolded in a parking lot.

A co-worker reported that Sanchez retrieved a handgun from inside a vehicle and handled it in a manner that caused the weapon to point toward him. The co-worker said he feared for his safety and told Sanchez to put the gun away. Sanchez also allegedly had what appeared to be cocaine during the encounter and offered it to another person, who refused and discarded the substance.

"We are aware of an off-duty incident that led to the arrest of one of our employees, and this employee is no longer with the district," the district said in a statement. "We are unable to share additional information as this is an ongoing investigation. "One of the more confusing and talked-about moments of Game 1 of the NBA Finals came when a fan ran onto the court during the second half.

SAN ANTONIO - Another 18-wheeler has flipped over on the infamous Finesilver Curve, a stretch of highway notorious for truck rollovers, spilling oil and triggering a hazmat response early Thursday morning. The crash happeAn infestation of the flesh-eating flies has been confirmed in South Texas, setting off alarm bells for the state’s cattle industry.

A sample from a 3-week-old calf from La Pryor in Zavala County tested positive for the cSAN ANTONIO — A star-studded crowd filled Frost Bank Center on Wednesday night as the New York Knicks faced the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Am





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