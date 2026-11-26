A San Antonio grandmother is riding nearly 300 miles to San Juan for her grandson Dominick, who is recovering from a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with aplastic anemia.

For Raquel Perez, every mile of her upcoming bike ride has a purpose — reminding her 13-year-old grandson that he is loved and that he is not fighting alone.

Earlier this year, after Dominick was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare bone marrow disorder. Perez made a promise to the Virgin of San Juan and her grandson that if doctors found a donor for Dominick, she would ride her bike from San Antonio to the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle, located minutes away from the South Texas border.

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Now, after Dominick’s 10-year-old sister, Braylee, was found to be a perfect match and donated her bone marrow, Perez is preparing to keep that promise.