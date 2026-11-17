Fuel prices are dropping alongside crude oil, according to AAA Texas, which accounts for half of what drivers pay at the pump.

Gas prices in San Antonio have dropped below $3 per gallon, according to GasBuddy fuel insights, offering some relief for drivers as millions of Texans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving.

Fuel prices are dropping alongside crude oil, according to AAA Texas, which accounts for half of what drivers pay at the pump.

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“There’s been strong output from the refinery,” AAA Texas spokesperson Doug Shupe said, “and that’s really helped maintain healthy gasoline inventory. ” The drop marks the lowest local gas prices have been since March, GasBuddy data showed. Prices are now just 11 cents higher than they were at the same point last year. For drivers, the decline comes at a key time.

AAA expects 5.7 million Texans to travel for Thanksgiving, with 5.3 million of them taking a road trip.

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“This is good news for those who are planning to take a road trip this holiday season,” Shupe said. Some drivers told KSAT the lower prices were a welcome change after seeing costs climb in recent months, but others said they still want to see the price go lower. While some travelers worry about fuel prices rising around major holidays, Shupe said any holiday-related changes at the pump typically do not show up before people hit the road.

“Typically, we won’t see that reflected at the pumps until during the holiday or slightly after,” Shupe said. To maximize your fuel when driving this holiday season, AAA Texas gave the following tips: Stay up to date with vehicle maintenance Check your tire tread and inflation Make sure fluid levels are topped off Try fueling up at stations not directly on the highway, which typically have an upcharge Find stations offering lower prices using a gas price-tracking app READ MORE: CPS Energy board approves contract naming Frank Almaraz permanent president and CEO