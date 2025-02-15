San Antonio Fire Department Hosts Community Fire Safety Event

The San Antonio Fire Department partnered with City Council District 2 to provide free fire and carbon monoxide alarms, as well as installation services, to residents of District 2.

SAN ANTONIO - Local officials hosted an event to help ensure their communities remain fire-safe. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, City Council District 2 partnered with the San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) to organize a community event entirely dedicated to fire safety at the Claude W. Black Community Center. Deputy Chief Bradon Murray emphasized the importance of providing essential safety measures to everyone, regardless of their financial situation.

'We don't want anybody to not have the safety measures they need just because you can't afford them,' he said. 'That's why the smoke alarm program is so special to us. It's an easy thing for us to do.' The event offered families free fire and carbon monoxide alarms, along with complimentary installation services provided by the San Antonio Fire Department. 'We're in district two,' Deputy Chief Bradon Murray explained. 'We've reached out to all the districts, so hopefully we'll be able to hit them all sometime, you know, within the year. But what this canvassing event is we're sending fire trucks into the neighborhood for people who have already signed up to get a free smoke alarm.' Registration for the event was not mandatory, although it was limited to residents of District 2 only





