San Antonio father sentenced in child’s death violates deferred adjudication terms

A San Antonio father sentenced in connection with causing the death of his 8-month-old child violated the terms of his deferred adjudication sentence, court records show.

Alejandro Martinez was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication in November 2025 for causing the death of his infant child. Alejandro Dominic Martinez, 24, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In November 2025, Martinez was sentenced to eight years of deferred adjudication, a form of probation that carries no jail time. During a hearing inside a Bexar County courtroom earlier this month, the court learned Martinez violated the terms of his deferred adjudication sentence. While the nature of the violation is unclear, Bexar County court records indicate a judge transferred Martinez to a state-sanctioned Intermediate Sanction Facility .

An ISF is a type of alternative in-custody rehab program for probation violators. In April 2023, San Antonio police said Martinez and the child’s mother, Ruby Mora, 24, were arguing when a gun went off at the Merida Apartments in the 2100 block of Northeast Loop 410 near Starcrest Drive — The infant later died from her injuries at the hospital. Both parents were initially charged in connection with the shooting.

San Antonio father sentenced to 8 years deferred adjudication in infant’s shooting deathNate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City. Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business.

Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

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