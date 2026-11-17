A San Antonio family is searching for answers after 20-year-old Robert Segura Jr. disappeared after leaving home for work Thursday morning and never returning.His family said the disappearance is completely out of

A San Antonio family is searching for answers after 20-year-old Robert Segura Jr. disappeared after leaving home for work Thursday morning and never returning. A San Antonio family is searching for answers after 20-year-old Robert Segura Jr. disappeared after leaving home for work Thursday morning and never returning.

His family said the disappearance is completely out of character for him and that he is the kind of person who always stayed in touch. Several days after he was last seen before leaving for work Thursday morning, they said they still do not know where he is. For Segura, fixing cars is something he loves.

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His mother, Clara Martinez, said he could look at a vehicle and tell you just about everything there was to know about it, and that he was already making plans to turn that passion into a future.

“I will go everywhere looking for him. I would go to the end of the world to look for him, I just want him to be okay,” Martinez said. Martinez described her son as someone with a big heart who is very lovable and loves his family. Over the weekend, the family was supposed to be celebrating a major milestone: Segura completed a welding program in June, and his graduation ceremony was Saturday.

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But he was not there.

“As you can see, he left his gown there. He stood there and I told him, let me see your gown. Does it fit you? Is it too long?

Do you need to iron? I was just being a mom, asking all those questions. He was like, yeah, it’s good, look. And then he hanged it there,” Martinez said.

Thursdays were also special for Segura, who would go after work to the San Antonio Model Railroad Association, where he spent hours with another passion: trains. That is where he met his friend Jorge Gonzales. Gonzales said when he first heard Segura was missing, he called his phone and it went right to voicemail. Segura’s family said Bexar County investigators have been in contact with them daily, but they still do not have answers about where he is.

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