San Antonio Downtown Expansion and Holiday Events Unveiled Nov 3

City officials announce $700M Convention Center expansion, Alamodome upgrades, and major December holiday events including the SATX Marathon and Holidays on Houston Street.

San Antonio City officials unveiled a comprehensive plan for downtown infrastructure growth and holiday festivities during the City of San Antonio's Downtown Stakeholders Meeting on November 3. The presentation highlighted a proposed $700 million expansion for the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center alongside long-term modernization efforts for the Alamodome. These major capital projects are designed to secure the city's position as a premier destination for national sporting events and large-scale conventions.

Convention Center Expansion Details

Shanon Miller, the city's chief downtown officer, presented data indicating that the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center currently operates at approximately seventy percent of its exhibit capacity, a threshold characterized as effectively full. To address this demand, leaders proposed a fifteen thousand square foot addition to the existing facility. This expansion aims to accommodate larger concurrent events and create a physical and visual connection to the nearby Hemisfair Park area.

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The proposed development follows a structured two-phase financial approach. The initial phase involves a massive $700 million investment in major expansion projects. This is followed by a secondary phase requiring an additional $150 million to complete necessary upgrades. These combined investments are intended to significantly increase the venue's ability to host simultaneous large-scale gatherings.

Alamodome Modernization Plan

The City of San Antonio also introduced a ten-year capital program valued at $125 million to maintain the Alamodome at peak operating readiness. This extensive modernization strategy targets critical building systems, including advanced technology integration, updated audio-visual infrastructure, and new HVAC and building equipment.

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These upgrades are strategically aligned with efforts to bid for and secure high-profile events such as NCAA Final Fours and stadium concerts. By modernizing the facility, city leaders aim to ensure the arena remains competitive for major sporting events and entertainment productions in the coming decade.

Infrastructure and Mobility Investments

A proposed $35 million investment focuses on improving access along Interstate 37 through road extensions and infrastructure enhancements. The plan includes new access ramps, a pedestrian bridge, improvements to Durango Boulevard, and an extension of Nueva Street. The city intends to fund this through a future voter-approved bond contribution, supported by substantial matching funds from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Current mobility studies indicate that wayfinding, rather than a shortage of parking, is the primary challenge for downtown visitors. Consequently, the city plans to prioritize technology-driven solutions such as dynamic signage, shuttle services, and rideshare hubs over the construction of new parking garages. This approach addresses the high reliance on personal vehicles while improving overall navigation and traffic flow.

Holidays on Houston Street Schedule

Trish DeBerry, President and CEO of Centro San Antonio, detailed a packed schedule for the upcoming holiday season. The Holidays on Houston Street event will run from Thursday, December 3, 2026, through Sunday, December 18, 2026. The celebration features more than 393,000 mini-LED lights illuminating approximately eighty trees along Houston Street, complemented by illuminated intersections and oversized ornaments.

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The festivities kick off with the fourth annual Taste of Holidays on Houston Street community dinner on Thursday, December 3. This event, organized by the city's Downtown Operations, will feature local restaurants and is supported by partners including the Power of Preservation Foundation, The Gunter Hotel, Bar 414, Jots, and Paris Baguette. Tickets are expected to go on sale in the week following the stakeholder meeting.

Sports District and Market Updates

Ben Kelly-Blum of San Antonio Sports provided updates on the SATX Marathon and the Sports and Entertainment District. The Holidays on Houston Street Market Experience will take place at La Villita National Historic Village on two weekends: December 4 through December 6 and December 18 through December 20, 2026. A free interactive market web app powered by Indavro will provide vendor listings and personalized schedules.

The first market weekend aligns with the SATX Marathon, while the second coincides with the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship. Planners expect both weekends to bring thousands of downtown visitors. Additionally, plans for a Sports and Entertainment District Community Advisory Committee are underway to gather public feedback and advise the City Council on the Community Benefit Agreement, with an online project dashboard scheduled for launch in early 2027.